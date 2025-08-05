Retired Judge Cheda to testify in threat-to-kill case

News / National

by Staff reporter

Retired High Court judge Justice Maphios Cheda is expected to testify in the forthcoming trial of Bulawayo businessman Mohammed Daka, who stands accused of threatening to kill a service provider during a payment dispute.Daka, 47, who is the general manager at Fools Mine, faces charges of threatening to commit murder under Section 186(1) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act.Prosecutors allege that on June 21, 2025, during a tense meeting at the offices of Cheda & Cheda Associates — where Justice Cheda now practices law — Daka made chilling threats against complainant Bekezela Moyo, 50, owner of a security services company.The meeting aimed to discuss a payment plan for outstanding fees owed by Daka to Moyo's company. However, according to the State, the situation escalated, with Daka allegedly telling Moyo: "I wanted to kill you before, but now I am going to kill you. I am following you with family everywhere. I have people following you and watching your house."Justice Cheda reportedly witnessed the threatening exchange and is named as a key witness in the prosecution's case.The trial, originally scheduled for late July, was postponed after Justice Cheda wrote to the Clerk of Court on July 31 citing prior commitments. The matter has now been rescheduled for August 21 before magistrate Challenge Mahembe.Daka was first arraigned on June 26 before magistrate Eva Matura, with prosecutor Nkanyezi Xaba representing the State at the time. The case was adjourned to allow for further investigations.Prosecutor Veronica Manyuka will lead the State's case when the trial resumes.