Hillside Teachers College calls for applications

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago
Hillside Teachers College in Bulawayo is inviting applications from suitably qualified candidates to train as secondary school teachers for the 2026 academic year.

Prospective students can apply for either the 2-year Post 'A' Level course or the 3-year Post 'O' Level course, with various subject specialisations available.

General Admission Requirements:
Applicants must have at least five 'O' Level passes, including English Language and Mathematics, as well as passes in the subjects they intend to study. Persons with disabilities are encouraged to apply. Notably, Mathematics is not required for applicants with visual impairment.

2-Year Post 'A' Level Course:
Candidates must have two 'A' Level passes in teaching subjects such as Mathematics, IsiNdebele, ChiTonga, ChiShona, Geography, English, History, French, Science, and Commercial subjects. Prospective commercial teachers must have passed 'O' Level Principles of Accounting and two 'A' Level commercial subjects, while science teacher trainees require two 'A' Level science subjects.

3-Year Post 'O' Level Course:
Applicants will specialise in two subjects from a wide range of options including Physical Education and Sport, French, Science, Applied Art and Design, Musical Arts Education, Building and Design Technology, Agriculture, Clothing and Textile Technology Design, Computer Science, various indigenous languages, Food Technology and Design, History, Heritage Studies, and Geography.

Certain courses such as Science, Agriculture, and Computer Science do not require a second subject choice. However, candidates may not select two indigenous languages as specialisations.

Applicants to some courses, including Applied Art and Design and Musical Arts Education, will undergo practical testing or auditions.

How to Apply:
Application forms are available online at www.hillsideteachers.ac.zw or at the college's offices located at 21 Cecil Avenue, Hillside, Bulawayo. Applicants must submit two certified copies of each academic certificate, national identity card, and birth certificate.

Deadline:
All applications must be received by 30 September 2025.

Hillside Teachers College encourages individuals passionate about shaping the next generation through quality education to seize this opportunity.

Source - byo24news

