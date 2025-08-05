Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Man arrested over spate of robberies, attempted murder

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has arrested a 25-year-old Bulawayo man linked to a series of violent robberies and an attempted murder in Cowdray Park and surrounding areas.

Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed that Ndumiso Nxumalo was taken into custody following investigations into crimes committed between June 2 and July 24, 2025. His alleged accomplice, Themba Moyo, remains at large.

"The suspect, along with his accomplice, Themba Moyo, who is yet to be arrested, would mostly target complainants walking at night. They would then attack the complainants, threatening them with knives, a machete and an axe," Nyathi said.

Police recovered eight stolen smartphones from a cellphone dealer in Bulawayo Central District during investigations, leading to Nxumalo's arrest. He is currently clearing seven robbery cases and one attempted murder case.

One of the incidents occurred on July 15, 2025, when a man walking in Cowdray Park was threatened with knives and an axe before being robbed of a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 smartphone, cash and other valuables.

On July 21, 2025, the suspects allegedly posed as commuters in Bulawayo's Central Business District, boarding a Toyota Wish headed for Cowdray Park. Upon arrival, they reportedly pulled out knives and an axe, robbing the driver of his vehicle and other belongings. The stolen car was later found abandoned in Tsholotsho.

The crime spree continued on July 24, 2025, when the suspects attacked a 56-year-old man near Tategulu Primary School in Cowdray Park, robbing him of a Samsung Galaxy A16 cellphone and other possessions. That same day, they allegedly assaulted a 52-year-old man near Emagasini, striking him on the forehead with an axe before stealing his satchel and a speaker.

Police have urged members of the public to be vigilant and avoid walking alone at night in secluded areas.

Nyathi appealed for information on the whereabouts of Moyo, urging anyone with leads to contact their nearest police station.

Source - NewZimbabwe

Must Read

FC Platinum in spotlight over match-fixing allegations

34 mins ago | 24 Views

Police deploy for holidays, warn reckless motorists

34 mins ago | 19 Views

Bulawayo's deteriorating roads and malfunctioning traffic lights

37 mins ago | 21 Views

Kaindu set for Dynamos dugout debut

39 mins ago | 29 Views

Zanu-PF rallies affiliates in push for citizen empowerment

2 hrs ago | 59 Views

No politics for Zimbabwe civil servants

2 hrs ago | 199 Views

Hillside Teachers College calls for applications

5 hrs ago | 443 Views

Retired Judge Cheda to testify in threat-to-kill case

5 hrs ago | 333 Views

US requires Zambia, Malawi citizens to pay up to $15,000 bond for some visitor visas

5 hrs ago | 257 Views

Standoff erupts between Zimpapers board and management

5 hrs ago | 370 Views

6 in 10 Zimbabweans consider leaving the country?

6 hrs ago | 257 Views

Call for ban on touts after rape of Grade 7 learner at rank

6 hrs ago | 338 Views

Families of newly declared heroes to receive flags

6 hrs ago | 228 Views

Zimbabwe sees sharp rise in credit registry inquiries

6 hrs ago | 141 Views

Zimbabwe govt gazettes public service amendment bill

6 hrs ago | 164 Views

ZBC licence Inspector loses cash in office break-In

6 hrs ago | 284 Views

Cabinet approves agric sector taxes, permits review

6 hrs ago | 121 Views

Forensic expert links Bulawayo deputy mayor to 'bribery list'

6 hrs ago | 160 Views

Man rapes, impregnates maid's daughter

6 hrs ago | 454 Views

Miner kills colleague over noise pollution

6 hrs ago | 108 Views

Govt faces backlash over night vending, pre-used clothes ban

6 hrs ago | 102 Views

Zimbabwe govt urged to act on speculative pricing

6 hrs ago | 27 Views

Kariba mayor under fire for attending Zanu-PF meeting

6 hrs ago | 129 Views

Garwe flags mismanagement in local authorities

6 hrs ago | 70 Views

Govt sets guidelines for August school learning

21 hrs ago | 748 Views

Mnangagwa backs Victoria Falls cricket stadium project

21 hrs ago | 452 Views

Zimbabwe drawn in Group A for COSAFA U17 qualifiers

21 hrs ago | 144 Views

Investor loses US$60K in botched lithium deal

21 hrs ago | 516 Views

Zimbabwe culls 120 000 quelea birds to protect winter wheat

21 hrs ago | 359 Views

Jiri praises farmers at disputed Springs farm

21 hrs ago | 435 Views

Director arrested over US$7.6m payments for LP gas imports

21 hrs ago | 1017 Views

Man jailed for stabbing girlfriend on the bum

21 hrs ago | 425 Views

Accused Livestock Thief Seeks High Court Relief After Alleged Theft of 485 Cattle

22 hrs ago | 446 Views

FBC sees cautious recovery in Zimbabwe

05 Aug 2025 at 14:38hrs | 205 Views

Zimpapers pension fund under probe

05 Aug 2025 at 12:37hrs | 526 Views

Chinamasa faces backlash over Tagwirei tweet?

05 Aug 2025 at 12:36hrs | 1055 Views

Garwe's ban 'null and void', says Mahere

05 Aug 2025 at 12:34hrs | 782 Views

Mnangagwa's office blows 81% of budget in 6 months

05 Aug 2025 at 12:19hrs | 452 Views

Sulu dismisses claims of romantic advances towards Grace Mugabe

05 Aug 2025 at 12:19hrs | 1022 Views

Boy, 9, mauled to death by boerboel dogs

05 Aug 2025 at 12:17hrs | 433 Views

Girl (13) dies in labour, 'lover', father jailed

05 Aug 2025 at 12:14hrs | 1002 Views

The silent struggle facing Zimbabwean mothers

05 Aug 2025 at 12:13hrs | 180 Views

Court interpreter arrested for fraud

05 Aug 2025 at 12:13hrs | 254 Views

Woman in court for alleged sexual assault of form 4 pupil

05 Aug 2025 at 12:12hrs | 474 Views

Zimbabwe pushes for total ban on chrome ore exports

05 Aug 2025 at 12:11hrs | 138 Views

Govt employees in Ministry-owned homes risk losing leases

05 Aug 2025 at 12:10hrs | 157 Views

Chinamasa reposts deleted Tagwirei appointment tweet

05 Aug 2025 at 09:49hrs | 636 Views

Jeys Marabini charms fans with 'Umjolo' album

05 Aug 2025 at 09:41hrs | 155 Views

Mnangagwa hands over SADC Chairmanship on August 17

05 Aug 2025 at 09:05hrs | 450 Views