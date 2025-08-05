Man arrested over spate of robberies, attempted murder

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has arrested a 25-year-old Bulawayo man linked to a series of violent robberies and an attempted murder in Cowdray Park and surrounding areas.Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed that Ndumiso Nxumalo was taken into custody following investigations into crimes committed between June 2 and July 24, 2025. His alleged accomplice, Themba Moyo, remains at large."The suspect, along with his accomplice, Themba Moyo, who is yet to be arrested, would mostly target complainants walking at night. They would then attack the complainants, threatening them with knives, a machete and an axe," Nyathi said.Police recovered eight stolen smartphones from a cellphone dealer in Bulawayo Central District during investigations, leading to Nxumalo's arrest. He is currently clearing seven robbery cases and one attempted murder case.One of the incidents occurred on July 15, 2025, when a man walking in Cowdray Park was threatened with knives and an axe before being robbed of a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 smartphone, cash and other valuables.On July 21, 2025, the suspects allegedly posed as commuters in Bulawayo's Central Business District, boarding a Toyota Wish headed for Cowdray Park. Upon arrival, they reportedly pulled out knives and an axe, robbing the driver of his vehicle and other belongings. The stolen car was later found abandoned in Tsholotsho.The crime spree continued on July 24, 2025, when the suspects attacked a 56-year-old man near Tategulu Primary School in Cowdray Park, robbing him of a Samsung Galaxy A16 cellphone and other possessions. That same day, they allegedly assaulted a 52-year-old man near Emagasini, striking him on the forehead with an axe before stealing his satchel and a speaker.Police have urged members of the public to be vigilant and avoid walking alone at night in secluded areas.Nyathi appealed for information on the whereabouts of Moyo, urging anyone with leads to contact their nearest police station.