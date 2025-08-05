No politics for Zimbabwe civil servants

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Government has gazetted the Public Service Amendment Bill, which seeks to tighten rules on political office for civil servants, extend maternity leave benefits, and restrict industrial action by essential service providers, particularly in the health sector.The proposed law compels public servants to resign within 30 days of assuming political office, whether as a Member of Parliament or councillor, in line with Sections 129(h) and 278(1) of the Constitution.Clause 20 of the Bill underscores this constitutional requirement, stating:"Any member seeking election to Parliament and Local Authorities shall be subjected to the provisions of section 129(h) and 278(1) of the Constitution, respectively."The move aims to prevent conflicts of interest and reinforce political neutrality within the civil service.Ban on Strikes in Essential ServicesThe Bill also prohibits industrial action by essential service workers whose absence would pose an immediate risk to life, personal safety, or health. Clause 22 provides:"Members of the Public Service have the right to participate in collective job action unless they are employed in any department, service or section of the Public Service that has been declared to be an essential service."This provision is largely aimed at the health sector, where prolonged strikes in recent years have paralysed operations in major referral hospitals, leading to patient deaths and severe service disruptions. Government says the measure is designed to safeguard constitutional rights to medical care and public safety.Expanded Maternity Leave BenefitsOn labour rights, Clause 23 of the Bill grants 98 days of fully paid maternity leave to female civil servants, removing previous conditions such as the requirement to have served for at least one year and limits on the number of times leave can be taken.Previously, maternity leave provisions for civil servants were aligned with the Labour Act [Chapter 28:01], but the Bill seeks to enhance these entitlements as part of efforts to improve gender equity and work–life balance in the public sector.Asset Declarations for CommissionersThe Bill further compels Public Service Commissioners to declare their assets, a measure aimed at promoting transparency and accountability within the service.With Cabinet approval already secured, the Public Service Amendment Bill is now set to be tabled in Parliament. If passed, it will significantly reform Zimbabwe's public service regulations in line with constitutional provisions and ongoing public sector modernisation efforts.