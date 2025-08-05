Zanu-PF rallies affiliates in push for citizen empowerment

News / National

by Staff reporter

The ruling Zanu-PF party is intensifying its engagement with affiliates as part of its drive to empower citizens economically, in line with its long-standing tradition of working with communities since the liberation struggle.On Monday, the Bulawayo Women's League met with over 90 associates under the banner Women in Global Markets Against Poverty 4ED, reaffirming the party's commitment to economic inclusion and grassroots mobilisation."We are here to encourage each other as members of Women in Global Markets Against Poverty 4ED working together with the Zanu-PF Women's League so that we can empower each other," said the organisation's chairperson, Ms Netsai Madzivire.Zanu-PF Bulawayo Province Women's League Chairperson Rejoice Sibanda echoed the sentiment, stressing that the mobilisation drive aims to ensure that women across the province become economically independent."As Zanu-PF Women's League, we are continuing with our mobilisation drive so that we can work and encourage all members and affiliates to be part of Zanu-PF developmental programmes," Sibanda said.The meeting forms part of Zanu-PF's broader strategy to bring together both party members and non-members in economic empowerment initiatives. These include training in the production of marketable goods such as detergents for resale.Zanu-PF Central Committee Member Eulysses Nowedza said the party will continue engaging its 90 registered affiliates to promote entrepreneurship and boost interest in Zanu-PF programmes."We are currently engaging everybody, both Zanu-PF members and non-members, so that we can empower them through different programmes. Today, we were able to meet one of the Zanu-PF 90 affiliates and we will continue doing so," Nowedza noted.The ruling party has placed gender equity and economic independence for women high on its agenda under the Second Republic, viewing such initiatives as central to national development.