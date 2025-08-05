Latest News Editor's Choice


Kaindu set for Dynamos dugout debut

by Staff reporter
Zambian coach Kelvin Kaindu will make his long-awaited debut as Dynamos head coach this afternoon when the Glamour Boys face Yadah in a Chibuku Super Cup encounter at Ngoni Stadium.

The former Highlanders player and coach has reportedly finalised all contractual formalities and will take full charge from the bench, marking the beginning of his latest coaching chapter in Zimbabwean football.

"All is set. Kaindu will be on the bench this afternoon," a source close to the Harare giants confirmed yesterday.

Dynamos supporters are eager to see whether the vastly experienced tactician can bring renewed momentum to the team and inspire a deep run in the prestigious knockout tournament.

The Chibuku Super Cup clash offers Kaindu an immediate test, as DeMbare look to advance past the preliminary stages and set the tone for a successful campaign under his leadership.

