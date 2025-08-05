Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Bulawayo's deteriorating roads and malfunctioning traffic lights

by Staff reporter
34 secs ago | Views
Bulawayo city councillors have expressed deep concern over the worsening state of roads and malfunctioning traffic lights, warning that the deteriorating infrastructure poses serious risks to motorists, pedestrians, and schoolchildren.

The issue was highlighted in the latest council report, where several councillors called for urgent road repairs, greater community involvement in pothole patching, and improved road safety measures across the city.

Ward 25 Councillor Aleck Ndlovu said large, dangerous potholes were now a common feature in residential areas such as Nketa 7 and 9. He urged Council to supply decomposed gravel so residents could carry out basic repairs themselves.

"There are extremely dangerous potholes in my ward. We need decomposed gravel, and our community is ready to patch them," Ndlovu said.

Ward 28 Councillor Ntandoyenkosi Ndlovu described the condition of Old Khami Road as "embarrassing" and proposed that the city's special roads levy be redirected to fund emergency repairs.

"Old Khami Road is now in a very bad state. It is embarrassing for such a major road to have huge potholes," he said, adding that other key routes such as 3rd Avenue and Lobengula Street also require immediate attention.

Ward 22 Councillor Mmeli Moyo questioned why community-based groups were not being actively engaged by Council to assist in road maintenance across all 29 wards.

In response, Acting Director of Works Ernest Mthethwa acknowledged the poor condition of many roads, noting that while Old Khami Road had been taken over by the government, the city remained responsible for its maintenance. He said decomposed gravel was being used for temporary repairs but cautioned that engaging community groups on a large scale would be expensive.

"Engaging community groups in all 29 wards would require 700 tonnes of tar and US$175,000 per month over three months," Mthethwa explained.

He also confirmed that rehabilitation work on 3rd Avenue and Lobengula Street would begin soon.

Councillor Aleck Ndlovu also raised concern over the growing number of road accidents linked to malfunctioning traffic lights, especially in high-density suburbs.

"Some cities have solar-powered traffic lights, like Mutare. A lot of accidents are happening at night. Students are dying in the high-density suburbs due to the lack of functioning traffic lights," he said.

Committee chairperson Councillor Royini Sekete urged Council to repaint speed humps along Luveve Road for better visibility and install more traffic signals at strategic points. He also flagged challenges in implementing a proposed traffic circle at the intersection of Masiyephambili and Old Khami roads near Nkulumane Mall.

Mthethwa revealed the traffic circle was not included in the 2025 budget due to funding constraints. He further attributed recent disruptions to the traffic light system to an unannounced switch by ZESA from metered to pre-paid electricity.

"It took a long time to register the new pre-paid meters so Council could purchase electricity tokens. However, registration has now been completed," he said.

The councillors' calls highlight the urgent need for sustainable road maintenance funding and modernised traffic control systems to improve road safety in Bulawayo.

Source - Cite

Must Read

Kaindu set for Dynamos dugout debut

3 mins ago | 0 Views

Zanu-PF rallies affiliates in push for citizen empowerment

2 hrs ago | 43 Views

No politics for Zimbabwe civil servants

2 hrs ago | 141 Views

Man arrested over spate of robberies, attempted murder

4 hrs ago | 275 Views

Hillside Teachers College calls for applications

4 hrs ago | 395 Views

Retired Judge Cheda to testify in threat-to-kill case

4 hrs ago | 309 Views

US requires Zambia, Malawi citizens to pay up to $15,000 bond for some visitor visas

4 hrs ago | 225 Views

Standoff erupts between Zimpapers board and management

5 hrs ago | 339 Views

6 in 10 Zimbabweans consider leaving the country?

5 hrs ago | 242 Views

Call for ban on touts after rape of Grade 7 learner at rank

5 hrs ago | 319 Views

Families of newly declared heroes to receive flags

5 hrs ago | 219 Views

Zimbabwe sees sharp rise in credit registry inquiries

5 hrs ago | 131 Views

Zimbabwe govt gazettes public service amendment bill

5 hrs ago | 154 Views

ZBC licence Inspector loses cash in office break-In

5 hrs ago | 261 Views

Cabinet approves agric sector taxes, permits review

5 hrs ago | 115 Views

Forensic expert links Bulawayo deputy mayor to 'bribery list'

5 hrs ago | 149 Views

Man rapes, impregnates maid's daughter

6 hrs ago | 422 Views

Miner kills colleague over noise pollution

6 hrs ago | 97 Views

Govt faces backlash over night vending, pre-used clothes ban

6 hrs ago | 100 Views

Zimbabwe govt urged to act on speculative pricing

6 hrs ago | 26 Views

Kariba mayor under fire for attending Zanu-PF meeting

6 hrs ago | 123 Views

Garwe flags mismanagement in local authorities

6 hrs ago | 70 Views

Govt sets guidelines for August school learning

20 hrs ago | 742 Views

Mnangagwa backs Victoria Falls cricket stadium project

20 hrs ago | 446 Views

Zimbabwe drawn in Group A for COSAFA U17 qualifiers

20 hrs ago | 143 Views

Investor loses US$60K in botched lithium deal

20 hrs ago | 513 Views

Zimbabwe culls 120 000 quelea birds to protect winter wheat

20 hrs ago | 355 Views

Jiri praises farmers at disputed Springs farm

21 hrs ago | 434 Views

Director arrested over US$7.6m payments for LP gas imports

21 hrs ago | 1009 Views

Man jailed for stabbing girlfriend on the bum

21 hrs ago | 418 Views

Accused Livestock Thief Seeks High Court Relief After Alleged Theft of 485 Cattle

21 hrs ago | 439 Views

FBC sees cautious recovery in Zimbabwe

24 hrs ago | 205 Views

Zimpapers pension fund under probe

05 Aug 2025 at 12:37hrs | 522 Views

Chinamasa faces backlash over Tagwirei tweet?

05 Aug 2025 at 12:36hrs | 1053 Views

Garwe's ban 'null and void', says Mahere

05 Aug 2025 at 12:34hrs | 774 Views

Mnangagwa's office blows 81% of budget in 6 months

05 Aug 2025 at 12:19hrs | 447 Views

Sulu dismisses claims of romantic advances towards Grace Mugabe

05 Aug 2025 at 12:19hrs | 1021 Views

Boy, 9, mauled to death by boerboel dogs

05 Aug 2025 at 12:17hrs | 433 Views

Girl (13) dies in labour, 'lover', father jailed

05 Aug 2025 at 12:14hrs | 997 Views

The silent struggle facing Zimbabwean mothers

05 Aug 2025 at 12:13hrs | 176 Views

Court interpreter arrested for fraud

05 Aug 2025 at 12:13hrs | 251 Views

Woman in court for alleged sexual assault of form 4 pupil

05 Aug 2025 at 12:12hrs | 470 Views

Zimbabwe pushes for total ban on chrome ore exports

05 Aug 2025 at 12:11hrs | 134 Views

Govt employees in Ministry-owned homes risk losing leases

05 Aug 2025 at 12:10hrs | 155 Views

Chinamasa reposts deleted Tagwirei appointment tweet

05 Aug 2025 at 09:49hrs | 632 Views

Jeys Marabini charms fans with 'Umjolo' album

05 Aug 2025 at 09:41hrs | 155 Views

Mnangagwa hands over SADC Chairmanship on August 17

05 Aug 2025 at 09:05hrs | 447 Views

Student raped in parked kombi at CBD rank

05 Aug 2025 at 09:03hrs | 1332 Views

Goat tender fraud trial resumes

05 Aug 2025 at 08:58hrs | 268 Views