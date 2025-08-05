Bulawayo's deteriorating roads and malfunctioning traffic lights

News / National

Bulawayo city councillors have expressed deep concern over the worsening state of roads and malfunctioning traffic lights, warning that the deteriorating infrastructure poses serious risks to motorists, pedestrians, and schoolchildren.The issue was highlighted in the latest council report, where several councillors called for urgent road repairs, greater community involvement in pothole patching, and improved road safety measures across the city.Ward 25 Councillor Aleck Ndlovu said large, dangerous potholes were now a common feature in residential areas such as Nketa 7 and 9. He urged Council to supply decomposed gravel so residents could carry out basic repairs themselves."There are extremely dangerous potholes in my ward. We need decomposed gravel, and our community is ready to patch them," Ndlovu said.Ward 28 Councillor Ntandoyenkosi Ndlovu described the condition of Old Khami Road as "embarrassing" and proposed that the city's special roads levy be redirected to fund emergency repairs."Old Khami Road is now in a very bad state. It is embarrassing for such a major road to have huge potholes," he said, adding that other key routes such as 3rd Avenue and Lobengula Street also require immediate attention.Ward 22 Councillor Mmeli Moyo questioned why community-based groups were not being actively engaged by Council to assist in road maintenance across all 29 wards.In response, Acting Director of Works Ernest Mthethwa acknowledged the poor condition of many roads, noting that while Old Khami Road had been taken over by the government, the city remained responsible for its maintenance. He said decomposed gravel was being used for temporary repairs but cautioned that engaging community groups on a large scale would be expensive."Engaging community groups in all 29 wards would require 700 tonnes of tar and US$175,000 per month over three months," Mthethwa explained.He also confirmed that rehabilitation work on 3rd Avenue and Lobengula Street would begin soon.Councillor Aleck Ndlovu also raised concern over the growing number of road accidents linked to malfunctioning traffic lights, especially in high-density suburbs."Some cities have solar-powered traffic lights, like Mutare. A lot of accidents are happening at night. Students are dying in the high-density suburbs due to the lack of functioning traffic lights," he said.Committee chairperson Councillor Royini Sekete urged Council to repaint speed humps along Luveve Road for better visibility and install more traffic signals at strategic points. He also flagged challenges in implementing a proposed traffic circle at the intersection of Masiyephambili and Old Khami roads near Nkulumane Mall.Mthethwa revealed the traffic circle was not included in the 2025 budget due to funding constraints. He further attributed recent disruptions to the traffic light system to an unannounced switch by ZESA from metered to pre-paid electricity."It took a long time to register the new pre-paid meters so Council could purchase electricity tokens. However, registration has now been completed," he said.The councillors' calls highlight the urgent need for sustainable road maintenance funding and modernised traffic control systems to improve road safety in Bulawayo.