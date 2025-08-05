Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Police deploy for holidays, warn reckless motorists

by Staff reporter
33 secs ago | Views
The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has rolled out extensive deployments across the country's roads, residential areas, industrial zones, and Central Business Districts (CBDs) to ensure peace, law, and order during the Heroes and Defence Forces holidays.

National police spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi, said the measures were designed to safeguard both road safety and public security as the nation marks the 45th anniversary of the commemorations.

"The Zimbabwe Republic Police has deployed adequate manpower on the roads to ensure the public travels safely during the Heroes and Defence Forces holidays," said Comm Nyathi. "Decisive action will be taken against motorists who flout road rules and regulations. Unroadworthy vehicles, pirate taxis, buses without permits, unregistered and plateless vehicles will be impounded. Drivers found under the influence of alcohol will be arrested."

Comm Nyathi warned public service vehicle operators against overloading passengers and employing touts who harass or intimidate travellers, noting that some touts were engaging in criminal activities.

"Drivers are encouraged to cooperate with police officers on checkpoints and patrols to collectively promote road safety," he added.

The Commissioner-General of Police has directed commanders to intensify patrols in known crime hotspots, targeting drug peddlers, illicit substance dealers, and other criminal elements. Specialised anti-robbery crack teams will remain on high alert throughout the holiday period.

ZRP has also urged citizens and the business community to exercise vigilance when handling cash or sensitive financial information.

"Do not carry or keep large sums of money at home or business premises. Avoid sharing information on financial transactions with unnecessary parties, as this can lead to leaks to criminals," said Comm Nyathi.

Police will also clamp down on illegal and unlicensed liquor outlets, as well as licensed operators flouting stipulated trading hours.

In light of the school holiday, parents and guardians have been urged to monitor children closely to prevent incidents of drug abuse, sexual exploitation, and other harmful activities.

"Parents are advised to guide and properly monitor their children to curb cases of rape, drug and substance abuse. School authorities and parents should also avoid night travelling for the safety of pupils," Comm Nyathi said.

ZRP reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring a safe and peaceful holiday period and encouraged members of the public to report suspicious activities through police hotlines or at their nearest police station.

Source - The Chronicle

Must Read

FC Platinum in spotlight over match-fixing allegations

1 sec ago | 0 Views

Bulawayo's deteriorating roads and malfunctioning traffic lights

3 mins ago | 0 Views

Kaindu set for Dynamos dugout debut

5 mins ago | 1 Views

Zanu-PF rallies affiliates in push for citizen empowerment

2 hrs ago | 44 Views

No politics for Zimbabwe civil servants

2 hrs ago | 144 Views

Man arrested over spate of robberies, attempted murder

4 hrs ago | 280 Views

Hillside Teachers College calls for applications

4 hrs ago | 397 Views

Retired Judge Cheda to testify in threat-to-kill case

4 hrs ago | 309 Views

US requires Zambia, Malawi citizens to pay up to $15,000 bond for some visitor visas

4 hrs ago | 231 Views

Standoff erupts between Zimpapers board and management

5 hrs ago | 343 Views

6 in 10 Zimbabweans consider leaving the country?

5 hrs ago | 242 Views

Call for ban on touts after rape of Grade 7 learner at rank

5 hrs ago | 320 Views

Families of newly declared heroes to receive flags

5 hrs ago | 219 Views

Zimbabwe sees sharp rise in credit registry inquiries

5 hrs ago | 132 Views

Zimbabwe govt gazettes public service amendment bill

5 hrs ago | 156 Views

ZBC licence Inspector loses cash in office break-In

5 hrs ago | 261 Views

Cabinet approves agric sector taxes, permits review

5 hrs ago | 115 Views

Forensic expert links Bulawayo deputy mayor to 'bribery list'

6 hrs ago | 149 Views

Man rapes, impregnates maid's daughter

6 hrs ago | 423 Views

Miner kills colleague over noise pollution

6 hrs ago | 99 Views

Govt faces backlash over night vending, pre-used clothes ban

6 hrs ago | 100 Views

Zimbabwe govt urged to act on speculative pricing

6 hrs ago | 26 Views

Kariba mayor under fire for attending Zanu-PF meeting

6 hrs ago | 123 Views

Garwe flags mismanagement in local authorities

6 hrs ago | 70 Views

Govt sets guidelines for August school learning

20 hrs ago | 742 Views

Mnangagwa backs Victoria Falls cricket stadium project

20 hrs ago | 446 Views

Zimbabwe drawn in Group A for COSAFA U17 qualifiers

20 hrs ago | 143 Views

Investor loses US$60K in botched lithium deal

20 hrs ago | 513 Views

Zimbabwe culls 120 000 quelea birds to protect winter wheat

20 hrs ago | 355 Views

Jiri praises farmers at disputed Springs farm

21 hrs ago | 434 Views

Director arrested over US$7.6m payments for LP gas imports

21 hrs ago | 1009 Views

Man jailed for stabbing girlfriend on the bum

21 hrs ago | 418 Views

Accused Livestock Thief Seeks High Court Relief After Alleged Theft of 485 Cattle

21 hrs ago | 439 Views

FBC sees cautious recovery in Zimbabwe

24 hrs ago | 205 Views

Zimpapers pension fund under probe

05 Aug 2025 at 12:37hrs | 522 Views

Chinamasa faces backlash over Tagwirei tweet?

05 Aug 2025 at 12:36hrs | 1053 Views

Garwe's ban 'null and void', says Mahere

05 Aug 2025 at 12:34hrs | 774 Views

Mnangagwa's office blows 81% of budget in 6 months

05 Aug 2025 at 12:19hrs | 447 Views

Sulu dismisses claims of romantic advances towards Grace Mugabe

05 Aug 2025 at 12:19hrs | 1021 Views

Boy, 9, mauled to death by boerboel dogs

05 Aug 2025 at 12:17hrs | 433 Views

Girl (13) dies in labour, 'lover', father jailed

05 Aug 2025 at 12:14hrs | 997 Views

The silent struggle facing Zimbabwean mothers

05 Aug 2025 at 12:13hrs | 176 Views

Court interpreter arrested for fraud

05 Aug 2025 at 12:13hrs | 251 Views

Woman in court for alleged sexual assault of form 4 pupil

05 Aug 2025 at 12:12hrs | 470 Views

Zimbabwe pushes for total ban on chrome ore exports

05 Aug 2025 at 12:11hrs | 134 Views

Govt employees in Ministry-owned homes risk losing leases

05 Aug 2025 at 12:10hrs | 155 Views

Chinamasa reposts deleted Tagwirei appointment tweet

05 Aug 2025 at 09:49hrs | 632 Views

Jeys Marabini charms fans with 'Umjolo' album

05 Aug 2025 at 09:41hrs | 155 Views

Mnangagwa hands over SADC Chairmanship on August 17

05 Aug 2025 at 09:05hrs | 447 Views