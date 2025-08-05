Police deploy for holidays, warn reckless motorists

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has rolled out extensive deployments across the country's roads, residential areas, industrial zones, and Central Business Districts (CBDs) to ensure peace, law, and order during the Heroes and Defence Forces holidays.National police spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi, said the measures were designed to safeguard both road safety and public security as the nation marks the 45th anniversary of the commemorations."The Zimbabwe Republic Police has deployed adequate manpower on the roads to ensure the public travels safely during the Heroes and Defence Forces holidays," said Comm Nyathi. "Decisive action will be taken against motorists who flout road rules and regulations. Unroadworthy vehicles, pirate taxis, buses without permits, unregistered and plateless vehicles will be impounded. Drivers found under the influence of alcohol will be arrested."Comm Nyathi warned public service vehicle operators against overloading passengers and employing touts who harass or intimidate travellers, noting that some touts were engaging in criminal activities."Drivers are encouraged to cooperate with police officers on checkpoints and patrols to collectively promote road safety," he added.The Commissioner-General of Police has directed commanders to intensify patrols in known crime hotspots, targeting drug peddlers, illicit substance dealers, and other criminal elements. Specialised anti-robbery crack teams will remain on high alert throughout the holiday period.ZRP has also urged citizens and the business community to exercise vigilance when handling cash or sensitive financial information."Do not carry or keep large sums of money at home or business premises. Avoid sharing information on financial transactions with unnecessary parties, as this can lead to leaks to criminals," said Comm Nyathi.Police will also clamp down on illegal and unlicensed liquor outlets, as well as licensed operators flouting stipulated trading hours.In light of the school holiday, parents and guardians have been urged to monitor children closely to prevent incidents of drug abuse, sexual exploitation, and other harmful activities."Parents are advised to guide and properly monitor their children to curb cases of rape, drug and substance abuse. School authorities and parents should also avoid night travelling for the safety of pupils," Comm Nyathi said.ZRP reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring a safe and peaceful holiday period and encouraged members of the public to report suspicious activities through police hotlines or at their nearest police station.