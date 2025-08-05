Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

FC Platinum in spotlight over match-fixing allegations

by Staff reporter
2 mins ago | Views
Zimbabwean football has been rocked by fresh match-fixing allegations, this time involving Premier Soccer League (PSL) giants FC Platinum, who are accused of deliberately losing a match against Scottland FC.

Reports circulating on social media suggest that as many as five players - including the team's goalkeeper - may have been involved in selling the match. The scandal gained traction after Ghanaian sports journalist Micky Jnr posted on X (formerly Twitter) that two players had already been suspended over the matter.

However, FC Platinum has neither confirmed nor denied those claims. In a guarded statement released this week, the Zvishavane-based club said it was aware of the allegations and was taking them seriously, but cautioned against spreading unverified information.

"FC Platinum is aware of recent reports regarding its senior team players as well as unsubstantiated allegations made against them. FC Platinum operates with integrity and adheres strictly to all relevant laws, regulations, and ethical standards. We view these allegations with the seriousness they deserve and are currently reviewing all options available to address this matter appropriately," the club said.

"We urge the public and the media to refrain from spreading unverified information that can cause unwarranted reputational damage. Should further clarification be necessary, we remain open to transparent engagement through the appropriate channels. No further comment will be made at this time."

The controversy intensified after Micky Jnr shared a video clip of one of the goals scored during the match. The footage shows a seemingly tame shot beating the FC Platinum goalkeeper, prompting widespread speculation that the play may have been deliberate.

Football stakeholders are now calling on the Premier Soccer League and the Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) to urgently investigate the claims to protect the integrity of the game.

Match-fixing has been a recurring stain on Zimbabwean football, with past incidents leading to bans and fines for players and officials. This latest episode threatens to reignite debate about corruption in the domestic game and the need for stricter oversight.

Source - online

Must Read

Police deploy for holidays, warn reckless motorists

2 mins ago | 1 Views

Bulawayo's deteriorating roads and malfunctioning traffic lights

5 mins ago | 0 Views

Kaindu set for Dynamos dugout debut

7 mins ago | 2 Views

Zanu-PF rallies affiliates in push for citizen empowerment

2 hrs ago | 45 Views

No politics for Zimbabwe civil servants

2 hrs ago | 145 Views

Man arrested over spate of robberies, attempted murder

4 hrs ago | 282 Views

Hillside Teachers College calls for applications

4 hrs ago | 400 Views

Retired Judge Cheda to testify in threat-to-kill case

4 hrs ago | 312 Views

US requires Zambia, Malawi citizens to pay up to $15,000 bond for some visitor visas

4 hrs ago | 233 Views

Standoff erupts between Zimpapers board and management

5 hrs ago | 343 Views

6 in 10 Zimbabweans consider leaving the country?

5 hrs ago | 243 Views

Call for ban on touts after rape of Grade 7 learner at rank

5 hrs ago | 320 Views

Families of newly declared heroes to receive flags

5 hrs ago | 219 Views

Zimbabwe sees sharp rise in credit registry inquiries

5 hrs ago | 132 Views

Zimbabwe govt gazettes public service amendment bill

5 hrs ago | 157 Views

ZBC licence Inspector loses cash in office break-In

5 hrs ago | 263 Views

Cabinet approves agric sector taxes, permits review

5 hrs ago | 115 Views

Forensic expert links Bulawayo deputy mayor to 'bribery list'

6 hrs ago | 150 Views

Man rapes, impregnates maid's daughter

6 hrs ago | 423 Views

Miner kills colleague over noise pollution

6 hrs ago | 99 Views

Govt faces backlash over night vending, pre-used clothes ban

6 hrs ago | 100 Views

Zimbabwe govt urged to act on speculative pricing

6 hrs ago | 26 Views

Kariba mayor under fire for attending Zanu-PF meeting

6 hrs ago | 123 Views

Garwe flags mismanagement in local authorities

6 hrs ago | 70 Views

Govt sets guidelines for August school learning

20 hrs ago | 742 Views

Mnangagwa backs Victoria Falls cricket stadium project

20 hrs ago | 446 Views

Zimbabwe drawn in Group A for COSAFA U17 qualifiers

20 hrs ago | 143 Views

Investor loses US$60K in botched lithium deal

20 hrs ago | 513 Views

Zimbabwe culls 120 000 quelea birds to protect winter wheat

20 hrs ago | 357 Views

Jiri praises farmers at disputed Springs farm

21 hrs ago | 434 Views

Director arrested over US$7.6m payments for LP gas imports

21 hrs ago | 1009 Views

Man jailed for stabbing girlfriend on the bum

21 hrs ago | 419 Views

Accused Livestock Thief Seeks High Court Relief After Alleged Theft of 485 Cattle

21 hrs ago | 439 Views

FBC sees cautious recovery in Zimbabwe

24 hrs ago | 205 Views

Zimpapers pension fund under probe

05 Aug 2025 at 12:37hrs | 522 Views

Chinamasa faces backlash over Tagwirei tweet?

05 Aug 2025 at 12:36hrs | 1053 Views

Garwe's ban 'null and void', says Mahere

05 Aug 2025 at 12:34hrs | 775 Views

Mnangagwa's office blows 81% of budget in 6 months

05 Aug 2025 at 12:19hrs | 448 Views

Sulu dismisses claims of romantic advances towards Grace Mugabe

05 Aug 2025 at 12:19hrs | 1021 Views

Boy, 9, mauled to death by boerboel dogs

05 Aug 2025 at 12:17hrs | 433 Views

Girl (13) dies in labour, 'lover', father jailed

05 Aug 2025 at 12:14hrs | 998 Views

The silent struggle facing Zimbabwean mothers

05 Aug 2025 at 12:13hrs | 176 Views

Court interpreter arrested for fraud

05 Aug 2025 at 12:13hrs | 251 Views

Woman in court for alleged sexual assault of form 4 pupil

05 Aug 2025 at 12:12hrs | 470 Views

Zimbabwe pushes for total ban on chrome ore exports

05 Aug 2025 at 12:11hrs | 134 Views

Govt employees in Ministry-owned homes risk losing leases

05 Aug 2025 at 12:10hrs | 155 Views

Chinamasa reposts deleted Tagwirei appointment tweet

05 Aug 2025 at 09:49hrs | 632 Views

Jeys Marabini charms fans with 'Umjolo' album

05 Aug 2025 at 09:41hrs | 155 Views

Mnangagwa hands over SADC Chairmanship on August 17

05 Aug 2025 at 09:05hrs | 447 Views