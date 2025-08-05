FC Platinum in spotlight over match-fixing allegations

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zimbabwean football has been rocked by fresh match-fixing allegations, this time involving Premier Soccer League (PSL) giants FC Platinum, who are accused of deliberately losing a match against Scottland FC.Reports circulating on social media suggest that as many as five players - including the team's goalkeeper - may have been involved in selling the match. The scandal gained traction after Ghanaian sports journalist Micky Jnr posted on X (formerly Twitter) that two players had already been suspended over the matter.However, FC Platinum has neither confirmed nor denied those claims. In a guarded statement released this week, the Zvishavane-based club said it was aware of the allegations and was taking them seriously, but cautioned against spreading unverified information."FC Platinum is aware of recent reports regarding its senior team players as well as unsubstantiated allegations made against them. FC Platinum operates with integrity and adheres strictly to all relevant laws, regulations, and ethical standards. We view these allegations with the seriousness they deserve and are currently reviewing all options available to address this matter appropriately," the club said."We urge the public and the media to refrain from spreading unverified information that can cause unwarranted reputational damage. Should further clarification be necessary, we remain open to transparent engagement through the appropriate channels. No further comment will be made at this time."The controversy intensified after Micky Jnr shared a video clip of one of the goals scored during the match. The footage shows a seemingly tame shot beating the FC Platinum goalkeeper, prompting widespread speculation that the play may have been deliberate.Football stakeholders are now calling on the Premier Soccer League and the Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) to urgently investigate the claims to protect the integrity of the game.Match-fixing has been a recurring stain on Zimbabwean football, with past incidents leading to bans and fines for players and officials. This latest episode threatens to reignite debate about corruption in the domestic game and the need for stricter oversight.