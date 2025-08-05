Busi Ncube set for long-awaited Bulawayo stage comeback

News / National

by Staff reporter

Legendary Zimbabwean contemporary traditional musician Busi Ncube will make her much-anticipated return to the local stage with a live performance at the Bulawayo Amphitheatre on Wednesday, 14 August 2025.Ncube, whose iconic hit "True Love" became a national anthem in the 1980s, rose to prominence as the only female member of the celebrated music group Ilanga. She was just 23 when the uplifting song - which immortalised her soulful voice and carried a powerful message of love - was released in 1986. Now 62, Ncube remains one of the most respected voices in Zimbabwean music.The upcoming show, aptly titled "Listen," is a critically acclaimed musical production that has already captivated audiences in Malawi and Harare. This Bulawayo edition will feature a star-studded line-up including Afro-soul sensation Derrick Mpofu and the award-winning dance and theatre ensemble IYASA.Speaking ahead of the performance, Ncube described "Listen" as both a cultural celebration and a personal reconnection with her artistic roots."We plead with you all to come with your family, as there will be diverse cultures, languages, and music. That makes it a real family show. Get your tickets for just $5 at the Bulawayo Art Gallery," she urged.She added that the production is a fusion of traditional and contemporary sounds, showcasing Zimbabwe's rich creative heritage at home and in the diaspora.The event promises Bulawayo audiences an unforgettable night of music, dance, and storytelling, with Ncube's timeless voice at the centre of it all. With its blend of seasoned artistry and fresh cultural expression, "Listen" is poised to be one of the city's musical highlights of the year.