ZANU-PF propaganda stormtroopers raise alarm over infiltration, impostors

by Gideon Madzikatidze in Marondera

The ZANU-PF party's Mashonaland East social media propaganda unit under Varakashi4ED stormtroopers banner has raised alarm over infiltration by greedy political impostors, declaring that the characters involved in the disrepute campaign scheme are bent on distorting Second Republic's successes.Distancing themselves from the impostors through announcement on their official (Varakashi4ED National) platform, Fadzai Evison Madapandu who uses a propaganda nickname, 'Mambara Jr/Sheventutu' expressed concern about mushrooming provincial mouthpieces whom the organisation is well informed that they have extortion agendas targeting party funding, sponsorship and well-wishers."To clarify our leadership and mandate, we are pleased to introduce the executive team of Mashonaland East Information Desk, a non-profit organization registered and cleared by relevant security agencies. Our team is dedicated to promoting the EDWorks under the 2nd Republic administration of His Excellency, President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa, in line with Vision 2030," Madapandu said."Our Executive Team include Cde Fadzai Evison Madapandu (Mambara Jr/Sheventutu): CEO and Founder, Cde Avogadro Jorosi: Strategic Communications and Public Relations Officer, Cde Paddington Padiwa: Liaison and Coordinating Officer, Cde Jacqueline Tavengwa: Secretary for Administration and our patron, Cde Prince Kandawasvika, Secretary for Information and Publicity under ZANU PF Mashonaland East Provincial Youth League, as our Special Advisor (and Patron)," Madapandu added."Please note that only the individuals listed above are authorised representatives of Mashonaland East Information Desk. Anyone not included in this list does not represent our organization," Madapandu further announced."We have noted with a heavy heart and great concern that there are nefarious characters impersonating to be under our desk, with greed and selfish agendas to loot resources from kindhearted, innocent, and unsuspecting well-wishers using our Desk. We urge everyone to be cautious and vigilant or contact Cde Jorosi upon any suspicion," Madapandu warned.Madapandu announced that their mission is to promote the EDWorks and support the government's efforts to achieve Vision 2030 through provision of accurate and timely information, promoting patriotism and voluntarism, and empowering young people to become active citizens.