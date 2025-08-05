Latest News Editor's Choice


Mnangagwa govt claims major milestones in housing

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
The Second Republic says it has surpassed its housing delivery targets under the National Development Strategy One (NDS1), claiming to have built almost one million housing units since 2021.

Under NDS1, government adopted a cluster-based implementation model to streamline policy delivery and track progress. On Wednesday, heads of government departments in the Social Service Cluster met in Harare to review achievements and set new targets.

Housing emerged as a key area of success. Government had initially targeted 220,000 units by 2025 but says it reached that figure last year, delivering 700,000 houses in 2024 alone. The target has since been revised upwards to one million units by the end of 2025.

Officials highlighted the role of housing cooperatives and the potential of artificial intelligence (AI) in speeding up delivery and improving planning.

"Artificial intelligence is reshaping how governments and societies operate globally. It presents vast opportunities and, by embracing it, we position ourselves to deliver on the people's needs," said Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Dr Martin Rushwaya in a speech read on his behalf by Deputy Chief Secretary Reverend Paul Damasane.

"We will gradually be developing AI usage policies."

Beyond housing, government says it is targeting the construction of 120 new schools this year to help reduce a nationwide deficit of about 3,000 schools. Social safety nets for children from disadvantaged backgrounds are also being strengthened.

In the health sector, authorities cited improvements in the supply of critical drugs and the refurbishment of medical infrastructure as part of ongoing policy interventions.

As the country prepares for the launch of National Development Strategy Two (NDS2) covering 2026 to 2030, government says the focus will be on consolidating the gains made under NDS1 and accelerating progress towards achieving upper middle-income status by 2030.

Source - zbc

