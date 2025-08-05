Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chombo, Masuka must resign over alleged land reform reversal

by Stephen Jakes
4 hrs ago | Views
The Residents and Peace Network, along with a human rights defender, have called for the resignation of Marian Mhloyi Chombo, the Minister of State for Provincial Affairs in Mashonaland West, and Anxious Masuka, the Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development. The calls come amid allegations that the two ministers were complicit in a controversial attempt by a white farmer, Carol Gordon, to seize land from a black farmer in Nyabira.

Reports indicate that police attempted to evict black farmers from the land on Gordon's behalf, with similar evictions reportedly occurring on other farms in recent months. It is alleged that the police acted under Gordon's instruction. Gordon and her associates are said to control over 3,000 hectares of land, raising concerns about the re-emergence of white-dominated commercial farming communities.

Critics say these actions signal a reversal of Zimbabwe's land reform programme, which sought to redistribute land to indigenous black farmers.

Further reports allege that Gordon, who is described as a tailor by profession, has acquired land through joint venture agreements with black farmers before eventually assuming full control of the properties. The current dispute reportedly involves a 178-hectare plot of land owned by her only black neighbor in the area.

Concerns have been raised that Ministers Chombo and Masuka are backing Gordon, prompting calls for their immediate resignation.

In a bid to halt the land seizure, black farmer Cosmas Washayanyika has filed an urgent chamber application at the High Court, seeking an interdict to prevent Gordon from taking over his farm.

Washayanyika cited several respondents in his application: Carol Gordon, Deputy Minister of Lands Davis Marapira, Commissioner-General of Police Stephen Mutamba, Minister Anxious Masuka, Minister Marian Chombo, and Patrick Parham.

Residents and Peace Network chairperson Max Mkandla said the liberation struggle was fought over land, and it is unacceptable for ministers to support the return of land to white farmers at the expense of black Zimbabweans.

"Chombo and Masuka must resign because they are the powers behind Gordon's attempt to take the farm from a black farmer," Mkandla said.

Human rights defender and political analyst Abigail Mupambi added, "Shame on us. These ministers and the police had the audacity to aid a white commercial farmer, Gordon, in grabbing a black man's land. We need land justice."

Source - Byo24News

Must Read

Khune, Katsande star at rural Gwanda stadium opening

52 mins ago | 36 Views

Botswana's health sector hit by severe shortages

3 hrs ago | 193 Views

Zimbabwe Company Director Arrested Over US$6 Million LP Gas Forex Scandal

4 hrs ago | 175 Views

Mnangagwa govt claims major milestones in housing

4 hrs ago | 81 Views

ZANU-PF propaganda stormtroopers raise alarm over infiltration, impostors

5 hrs ago | 148 Views

Bhila set to light up Bulawayo theatre

5 hrs ago | 45 Views

Busi Ncube set for long-awaited Bulawayo stage comeback

5 hrs ago | 200 Views

FC Platinum in spotlight over match-fixing allegations

6 hrs ago | 326 Views

Police deploy for holidays, warn reckless motorists

6 hrs ago | 120 Views

Bulawayo's deteriorating roads and malfunctioning traffic lights

6 hrs ago | 128 Views

Kaindu set for Dynamos dugout debut

6 hrs ago | 128 Views

Zanu-PF rallies affiliates in push for citizen empowerment

8 hrs ago | 94 Views

No politics for Zimbabwe civil servants

8 hrs ago | 351 Views

Man arrested over spate of robberies, attempted murder

10 hrs ago | 426 Views

Hillside Teachers College calls for applications

10 hrs ago | 604 Views

Retired Judge Cheda to testify in threat-to-kill case

10 hrs ago | 422 Views

US requires Zambia, Malawi citizens to pay up to $15,000 bond for some visitor visas

10 hrs ago | 329 Views

Standoff erupts between Zimpapers board and management

11 hrs ago | 463 Views

6 in 10 Zimbabweans consider leaving the country?

11 hrs ago | 332 Views

Call for ban on touts after rape of Grade 7 learner at rank

11 hrs ago | 428 Views

Families of newly declared heroes to receive flags

11 hrs ago | 279 Views

Zimbabwe sees sharp rise in credit registry inquiries

12 hrs ago | 197 Views

Zimbabwe govt gazettes public service amendment bill

12 hrs ago | 180 Views

ZBC licence Inspector loses cash in office break-In

12 hrs ago | 353 Views

Cabinet approves agric sector taxes, permits review

12 hrs ago | 156 Views

Forensic expert links Bulawayo deputy mayor to 'bribery list'

12 hrs ago | 213 Views

Man rapes, impregnates maid's daughter

12 hrs ago | 671 Views

Miner kills colleague over noise pollution

12 hrs ago | 133 Views

Govt faces backlash over night vending, pre-used clothes ban

12 hrs ago | 124 Views

Zimbabwe govt urged to act on speculative pricing

12 hrs ago | 54 Views

Kariba mayor under fire for attending Zanu-PF meeting

12 hrs ago | 145 Views

Garwe flags mismanagement in local authorities

12 hrs ago | 82 Views

Govt sets guidelines for August school learning

05 Aug 2025 at 18:32hrs | 797 Views

Mnangagwa backs Victoria Falls cricket stadium project

05 Aug 2025 at 18:32hrs | 477 Views

Zimbabwe drawn in Group A for COSAFA U17 qualifiers

05 Aug 2025 at 18:30hrs | 146 Views

Investor loses US$60K in botched lithium deal

05 Aug 2025 at 18:27hrs | 530 Views

Zimbabwe culls 120 000 quelea birds to protect winter wheat

05 Aug 2025 at 18:25hrs | 392 Views

Jiri praises farmers at disputed Springs farm

05 Aug 2025 at 17:46hrs | 449 Views

Director arrested over US$7.6m payments for LP gas imports

05 Aug 2025 at 17:44hrs | 1033 Views

Man jailed for stabbing girlfriend on the bum

05 Aug 2025 at 17:41hrs | 454 Views

Accused Livestock Thief Seeks High Court Relief After Alleged Theft of 485 Cattle

05 Aug 2025 at 17:37hrs | 466 Views

FBC sees cautious recovery in Zimbabwe

05 Aug 2025 at 14:38hrs | 220 Views

Zimpapers pension fund under probe

05 Aug 2025 at 12:37hrs | 546 Views

Chinamasa faces backlash over Tagwirei tweet?

05 Aug 2025 at 12:36hrs | 1072 Views

Garwe's ban 'null and void', says Mahere

05 Aug 2025 at 12:34hrs | 805 Views

Mnangagwa's office blows 81% of budget in 6 months

05 Aug 2025 at 12:19hrs | 475 Views

Sulu dismisses claims of romantic advances towards Grace Mugabe

05 Aug 2025 at 12:19hrs | 1043 Views

Boy, 9, mauled to death by boerboel dogs

05 Aug 2025 at 12:17hrs | 438 Views

Girl (13) dies in labour, 'lover', father jailed

05 Aug 2025 at 12:14hrs | 1033 Views