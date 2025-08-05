Chombo, Masuka must resign over alleged land reform reversal

News / National

by Stephen Jakes

The Residents and Peace Network, along with a human rights defender, have called for the resignation of Marian Mhloyi Chombo, the Minister of State for Provincial Affairs in Mashonaland West, and Anxious Masuka, the Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development. The calls come amid allegations that the two ministers were complicit in a controversial attempt by a white farmer, Carol Gordon, to seize land from a black farmer in Nyabira.Reports indicate that police attempted to evict black farmers from the land on Gordon's behalf, with similar evictions reportedly occurring on other farms in recent months. It is alleged that the police acted under Gordon's instruction. Gordon and her associates are said to control over 3,000 hectares of land, raising concerns about the re-emergence of white-dominated commercial farming communities.Critics say these actions signal a reversal of Zimbabwe's land reform programme, which sought to redistribute land to indigenous black farmers.Further reports allege that Gordon, who is described as a tailor by profession, has acquired land through joint venture agreements with black farmers before eventually assuming full control of the properties. The current dispute reportedly involves a 178-hectare plot of land owned by her only black neighbor in the area.Concerns have been raised that Ministers Chombo and Masuka are backing Gordon, prompting calls for their immediate resignation.In a bid to halt the land seizure, black farmer Cosmas Washayanyika has filed an urgent chamber application at the High Court, seeking an interdict to prevent Gordon from taking over his farm.Washayanyika cited several respondents in his application: Carol Gordon, Deputy Minister of Lands Davis Marapira, Commissioner-General of Police Stephen Mutamba, Minister Anxious Masuka, Minister Marian Chombo, and Patrick Parham.Residents and Peace Network chairperson Max Mkandla said the liberation struggle was fought over land, and it is unacceptable for ministers to support the return of land to white farmers at the expense of black Zimbabweans."Chombo and Masuka must resign because they are the powers behind Gordon's attempt to take the farm from a black farmer," Mkandla said.Human rights defender and political analyst Abigail Mupambi added, "Shame on us. These ministers and the police had the audacity to aid a white commercial farmer, Gordon, in grabbing a black man's land. We need land justice."