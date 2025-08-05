Latest News Editor's Choice


Zimbabwe Company Director Arrested Over US$6 Million LP Gas Forex Scandal

by Stephen Jakes
4 hrs ago
The National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) has announced the arrest of businessman Grant Chitate and his company Wellington Thulisa (Pvt) Ltd in connection with a massive foreign currency violation involving the import of liquefied petroleum (LP) gas worth over US$6 million.

In a statement released this week, the NPAZ said the arrest was made on July 30, 2025, after investigations revealed unauthorised external payments made between January 2019 and December 2024.

"He is being charged with contravening Section 5(1) of the Exchange Control Act [Chapter 22:05], as read with Section 11(1)(a)(b) of the Exchange Control Regulations, S.I. 109 of 1996 - specifically for making foreign payments without the approval of the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ)," the NPAZ stated.

Allegations:

  • The accused allegedly facilitated the importation of 9.4 million kilograms of LP gas, valued at US$7,669,864.12, without RBZ authorization.
  • Investigators claim that no corresponding foreign currency payments were recorded in the company's Zimbabwean bank accounts, suggesting illegal offshore transfers.
  • The discrepancies between the value of imports and local account balances triggered a deeper financial probe.

Bail and Court Appearance

Chitate was granted US$1,000 bail under strict conditions. He is expected to reappear in court on September 2, 2025, pending further investigations.

"This case underscores the Zimbabwean authorities' intensified clampdown on illegal forex transactions, with increased focus on transparency in high-value imports," the NPAZ added.

Ongoing Crackdown

This arrest is the latest in a series of high-profile crackdowns as Zimbabwean authorities step up efforts to regulate foreign currency use and curb illicit financial flows in the country's import sector.




Source - Byo24News

