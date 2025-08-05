Khune, Katsande star at rural Gwanda stadium opening

News / National

by Staff reporter

Kaizer Chiefs legends Itumeleng Khune and Willard Katsande were greeted with a hero's welcome in the small rural centre of Manama, near Gwanda, over the weekend as they attended the official launch of a new mini-stadium built by a local businessman.The event, which formed part of a broader community football initiative, attracted scores of locals who gathered to witness the opening of the stadium and catch a glimpse of two of Southern Africa's most recognisable football figures.Khune returned to Johannesburg early on Sunday, while Katsande remained in Zimbabwe to watch a Premier Soccer League match between Highlanders and Ngezi Platinum Stars in Bulawayo.Speaking to The Chronicle, Katsande expressed his delight at being part of the initiative. "We were invited to be guests at the official launch of a mini stadium near Manama in Gwanda," he said. "It was good to be out there to promote football in a way, and we hope the next generation of stars can emerge out of that."Katsande, who now runs a football school in Johannesburg, added that many of the young players he mentors are children of Zimbabwean parents from Bulawayo. He described the trip as an opportunity to reconnect with his roots and network with football stakeholders in the city.Manama, located deep in Matabeleland South and around 90 kilometres south of Gwanda town, is far removed from the country's mainstream football circuit. However, over the weekend, the quiet village was thrust into the spotlight as the community celebrated a major sporting milestone with the presence of the iconic duo.The event not only marked a celebration of football but also highlighted the role of sport in uplifting rural communities and inspiring future generations.