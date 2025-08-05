Mwaruwari distances self from cruise ship scam

News / National

by Staff reporter

Former Zimbabwe Warriors captain Benjani Mwaruwari has publicly disassociated himself from a fraudulent investment scheme circulating on WhatsApp, which falsely claims his involvement in a luxury cruise ship business.The scam, which has spread through multiple WhatsApp groups, features doctored images and fabricated endorsements suggesting Mwaruwari is promoting an investment opportunity linked to the maritime tourism sector. The messages are designed to lend the scheme credibility by capitalizing on the football legend's name and reputation.In an exclusive statement to the BBC, Mwaruwari denied any ties to the venture and expressed outrage over the misuse of his identity."I want to make it clear that I am not involved in any cruise ship business, investment scheme or WhatsApp group promoting such things," said Mwaruwari."These people are using my name and image without my permission to commit fraud. I urge the public not to be misled."The former Manchester City and Portsmouth striker, who now focuses on football development and coaching, said he is "deeply disturbed" by the scam and called on Zimbabweans and the wider public to be vigilant."I've worked hard to build my name and reputation, and it is painful to see criminals using it to deceive people," he added. "I encourage anyone who receives such messages to report them and warn others."Zimbabwean authorities, including the police and national cybersecurity units, have reportedly been alerted to the scam. Mwaruwari's representatives are also said to be exploring legal options to address the impersonation and curb further misuse of his image.This incident adds to a growing list of cases where high-profile Zimbabweans have been targeted by digital fraudsters. In recent months, several celebrities and public figures have reported being impersonated online, as scammers exploit economic uncertainty and the popularity of mobile platforms to ensnare victims with bogus schemes.Authorities continue to advise the public to be cautious, verify investment opportunities through official channels, and treat unsolicited messages—particularly those promising unusually high returns—with skepticism.