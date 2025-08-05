Zinasu slams UZ over deepening academic crisis

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zimbabwe National Students Union (ZINASU), University of Zimbabwe (UZ) Chapter, has raised alarm over what it describes as a "deepening academic crisis" affecting final-year Social Work students and the wider student community at the institution.Speaking during a press briefing on Wednesday, ZINASU UZ Chapter Secretary General, Piniel Magaisa, criticised the university administration for what he called "systemic failures" in fulfilling its academic obligations. He singled out a controversial requirement mandating final-year Social Work students to sit for a French examination—a subject many students say they were neither taught nor given resources to prepare for."This failure reflects a poor execution of one of the University of Zimbabwe administration's basic and mandatory duties," Magaisa said."It not only undermines academic fairness but also places an unjust burden on students nearing graduation."Magaisa also decried a recent, uncommunicated change to the university's graduation dates, calling the move "disruptive and psychologically taxing" for students who had already made plans based on previously announced timelines.The student union attributes much of the confusion to what it terms an "unresolved lecturer crisis," alleging that while the administration has attempted to mask the issue, it remains a core reason behind the academic instability.Another point of contention is the delayed release of exam results for Modular Blocks 2, 3, and 4—an issue that emerged following the university's 643rd Academic Committee meeting. According to ZINASU, the delay has left many students in limbo, unable to assess their academic progress or make informed decisions about their future."Students remain in limbo, uncertain about their progression and lacking clear communication or redress," said Magaisa, warning that continued opacity and administrative lapses threaten the credibility of the institution.ZINASU is calling on the University of Zimbabwe administration to urgently address the students' grievances, provide clear timelines for exam result releases, resolve staffing issues, and restore consistent academic communication.The University of Zimbabwe has not yet issued an official response to the allegations.This is the latest in a series of tensions between university authorities and student representatives, as Zimbabwe's higher education sector continues to grapple with issues ranging from resource constraints to staff unrest and curriculum reform delays.