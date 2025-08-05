FC Platinum finally suspends players for match fixing

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zimbabwean football powerhouse FC Platinum is facing a storm of controversy after suspending two key players over suspected match-fixing during their recent clash with rising rivals, Scotland FC. The incident has sent shockwaves through the local football community and reignited painful memories of past corruption in the domestic game.Respected sports journalist Makomborero Mutimukulu broke the news on social media, posting: "FCP Suspend Bizabane & Ndlovu… suspected match fixing of the game against Scotland." The two players at the centre of the scandal are goalkeeper David Bizabane and right back Thubelihle Ndlovu.Bizabane has firmly denied any wrongdoing, while Ndlovu claimed he was merely asked about the team's starting lineup. He pointed to an individual known only as "Spanner" as the person who approached him with suspicious inquiries.As of Wednesday evening, FC Platinum had not issued an official statement, leaving fans and pundits speculating over the depth of the alleged scandal.The controversy comes at a time when the Premier Soccer League title race is reaching fever pitch. FC Platinum, long known for their professional structure and financial strength, now faces a fierce challenge from Scotland FC—a new force in the league backed by significant resources and ambitious leadership.Scotland FC's rapid rise has upset the traditional balance of power in Zimbabwean football. Alongside Simba Bhora, they have turned the league into a three-way battle, raising competitiveness but also increasing pressure behind the scenes.The timing of the alleged match-fixing incident has alarmed many. With the title race so tight, even a single result can have major consequences. The situation has also triggered widespread concerns that Zimbabwean football may be slipping back toward darker days.Supporters and analysts immediately drew parallels with the infamous Asiagate scandal of 2012, which saw dozens of players and officials banned over a long-running match-fixing scheme involving international friendlies. That episode damaged the country's football reputation for years."This is a serious test for Zimbabwean football," said a local analyst. "If these allegations are proven, we could be looking at another credibility crisis."FC Platinum has earned a reputation over the past decade as one of the most stable and successful clubs in the country, consistently attracting top talent and dominating the local league. But the current scandal, if confirmed, could threaten both their legacy and the integrity of the ongoing season.Fans are now calling for transparency, swift investigations, and decisive action from both club officials and the Premier Soccer League authorities.With growing whispers of "dirty tactics" and behind-the-scenes interference, the remainder of the 2025 season promises high drama both on and off the pitch.