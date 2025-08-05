MP Bajila intervenes in Mafakela Primary bus levy dispute

News / National

by Staff reporter

Emakhandeni-Luveve Member of Parliament Descent Bajila has intervened to resolve a growing dispute at Mafakela Primary School in Old Luveve, Bulawayo, following allegations that learners were barred from writing mid-year examinations due to unpaid bus levies.The controversy erupted last month after concerned parents alleged that despite having paid tuition fees, some pupils were excluded from end-of-term tests over a US$25 transport levy. The incident triggered a public outcry and caught the attention of the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education.Ministry spokesperson Taungana Ndoro weighed in, confirming that the exclusion of learners from examinations over non-tuition fees was unconstitutional and violated the Education Act."No child should ever be denied access to education because of outstanding levies," said MP Bajila during a meeting held at the school on Wednesday."Education is a right, and we must make sure that learners are not punished for financial challenges at home."Bajila said the incident had been "blown out of proportion," attributing it to a breakdown in communication between the school administration and parents. He emphasized that while tuition and school development levies are mandatory, the bus levy is not, and should not affect a pupil's access to examinations.To prevent future misunderstandings, Bajila proposed that all official information regarding fees and levies come directly from the school administration—not through students or individual teachers. He also suggested the introduction of a flexible payment plan, allowing parents to pay US$5 weekly toward the US$60 termly fee."This school holds a special place in my heart because of its performance," Bajila said. "Mafakela has consistently posted strong pass rates in both Bulawayo Province and Khami District. We want that success to continue."Mafakela Primary headmistress Mrs Siziba dismissed reports that any students had been officially barred from exams due to unpaid levies. She said misinformation had gone viral and damaged the school's reputation."We never said pupils would be excluded from exams over the bus levy," Mrs Siziba said. "What was required was for parents to meet their obligations for other school development needs."She added that the situation had led to secondary schools hesitating to accept Mafakela pupils, further harming learners' futures.The school's deputy head called on parents to pay fees on time, noting that School Development Committee (SDC) funds are used for critical services such as printing exam materials—which have recently been in short supply due to non-payment.The meeting also served to update parents on curriculum reforms, including a new heritage-based report book featuring a six-subject format. Mrs Siziba clarified that the new reports are optional and parents may continue using the traditional version."No one is being forced to buy the new ones," she assured.Parents actively participated in the meeting, with some calling for legal action against habitual fee defaulters, while others stressed the importance of unity and cooperation."This school is ours," one parent said. "We must work together to ensure that all children have access to learning and that parents fulfil their responsibilities."A teacher also spoke of operational difficulties, revealing that the school's printer is non-functional and bond paper is in short supply. According to staff, fee payments only improved after SMS reminders were sent to parents."Some parents only responded after receiving those messages," the teacher noted.With the issue now addressed and dialogue reopened, stakeholders hope the school community can move forward in a spirit of cooperation—putting learners first and ensuring that education remains accessible to all.