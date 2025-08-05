Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Plumtree renaming street to reflect Kalanga history

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
The Plumtree Town Council has renamed several streets to reflect the town's deep Kalanga history and cultural identity. The initiative forms part of a broader urban renewal programme aimed at modernising the border town while honouring the figures and traditions that shaped its past.

Town Clerk Mr Thembalami Nyoni confirmed the renaming exercise was spearheaded by a dedicated street naming committee composed of respected local elders with extensive knowledge of Plumtree's history.

"Criteria was determined by the committee of selected elders in Plumtree in 2022 who had knowledge of the history and development of Plumtree," Nyoni told Zimpapers.
"Culture, history and contributions in development were considered."

Among the newly named streets are those bearing the names of influential community leaders and liberation icons such as Skhuza, Tjanguluba, Luswingo, Masendu, Silundika, Tapela, Dabengwa, Ziyapapa and Siqhoza. These individuals were recognised for their pivotal roles in the town's development and cultural preservation.

"These were people who made significant contributions in the growth of the town," Nyoni added. "The public was consulted before the names were proposed."

The renaming project is as symbolic as it is functional. It reconnects modern-day Plumtree with its historical and cultural legacy — a journey that began in 1897 when the town emerged as a railway station during the construction of the line to Bulawayo. Its name, like many stops on that line, was drawn from local flora — in this case, the wild plum tree.

From its humble beginnings as a dusty settler outpost, Plumtree evolved into a vital regional transit hub, linking Zimbabwe with Botswana and South Africa. It quickly developed key infrastructure, including schools, tax offices and a farmers' club, becoming a magnet for trade and migration.

For decades, the town operated under the vast Bulilimamangwe District Council until a 2002 administrative restructuring gave rise to three entities: Bulilima Rural District Council, Mangwe Rural District Council, and the Plumtree Town Council.

Today, Plumtree stands as the economic and social heart of both Bulilima and Mangwe districts. While residential development continues to grow, industrial expansion has lagged — a concern the council aims to address through ongoing renewal efforts.

Still, the street renaming has been hailed as a meaningful and symbolic step toward rebranding the town with a deeper sense of place and identity.

By anchoring its streets in the names and narratives of its own people, Plumtree is not just looking to the future — it is walking forward in the footsteps of its past.

Source - B-Metro

