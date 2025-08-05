Fake car parts flood Zimbabwe

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Central Mechanical Equipment Department (CMED) has issued a strong warning about the increasing circulation of counterfeit motor vehicle spare parts and maintenance products in Zimbabwe. The department called on the public to ensure they source parts only from suppliers registered with the Motor Industry Association of Zimbabwe (MIAZ).The warning comes amid recent law enforcement crackdowns on distributors found supplying fake brake fluids and prime bond silicon, leading to arrests of several offenders.Speaking during a panel discussion at the Procurement Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (PRAZ) 4th Annual Public Procurement Symposium in Bulawayo, CMED Monitoring and Evaluation Officer Dr Zebediah Chitanha urged consumers to be vigilant about the origin of motor vehicle parts and products."There is a need to check the supply chain from where service providers of motor vehicle spare parts and maintenance products are sourcing their stock. Many buyers unknowingly purchase from small shops that have recently been found selling counterfeit products," Dr Chitanha said.He highlighted the serious safety risks posed by fake brake fluids, explaining that "when you buy fake brake fluids, the brakes may fail to function correctly at certain speeds, endangering the driver and others on the road."Dr Chitanha emphasized the importance of verifying suppliers to ensure they are registered with MIAZ. He noted that counterfeiters often imitate branding and packaging of genuine products, making it difficult for consumers to differentiate between authentic and fake items.He also stressed the value of purchasing vehicle parts and services from registered suppliers who provide aftermarket services that maintain vehicle performance and safety."My recommendation is that even for service and maintenance of your vehicles, use registered places. CMED is a member of MIAZ, and it is important that when procuring vehicle spares, repairs, and maintenance, we conduct due diligence to protect both safety and quality," Dr Chitanha added.The department's call comes as part of broader efforts to safeguard road users and uphold standards in Zimbabwe's motor vehicle industry.