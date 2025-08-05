Nakamba returns to action at Luton Town

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zimbabwe national team captain Marvelous Nakamba made his return to the pitch on Wednesday after being included in Luton Town's U21 squad for a friendly match against Leyton Orient.Nakamba had spent recent weeks training alone and was absent from all of Luton Town's senior team pre-season friendlies. Additionally, he missed the League One season opener against AFC Wimbledon last Friday.Breaking his spell away from competitive action, Nakamba was named in the U21 starting XI for Wednesday's friendly, marking a key step in his comeback.The midfielder's absence from first-team matches has sparked speculation about a potential transfer, especially following Luton Town's relegation from the English Championship. Head coach Matt Bloomfield has publicly indicated he is open to letting Nakamba leave the club—provided the offer is right.Despite the ongoing rumours, no concrete interest or formal bids have emerged as the new season begins.Fans and pundits alike will be watching closely to see if Nakamba reclaims his place in Luton's senior squad or seeks new opportunities elsewhere.