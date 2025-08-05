Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe govt licences more import assessors

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
The Government has expanded the Consignment Based Conformity Assessment (CBCA) Programme by appointing two additional service providers, effective 1 August 2025.

The Ministry of Industry and Commerce announced that this expansion increases the number of authorized entities under the programme to six. "The Ministry of Industry and Commerce wishes to inform importers, clearing agents, and the public that, effective 1 August 2025, two (2) additional service providers have been engaged to conduct the Consignment Based Conformity Assessment (CBCA) Programme, bringing the total number of service providers to six (6)," the statement read.

The newly contracted companies, the Standards Association of Zimbabwe and World Standardisation Certification & Testing Group Company Limited, will join existing partners Bureau Veritas Company Limited, Cotecna Inspection SA, EAA Company Limited, and Intertek International Limited.

Introduced in 2015, the CBCA Programme is a pre-shipment verification system that requires imported goods to be inspected and certified in their country of export before shipment to Zimbabwe. This measure aims to prevent the entry of substandard, counterfeit, and potentially hazardous goods into the local market.

According to the Ministry, the addition of new service providers is intended to boost capacity and convenience in service delivery as trade volumes grow. The expansion aligns with the Second Republic's intensified efforts to uphold internationally accepted quality and safety standards for imported products.

The CBCA Programme is vital in enforcing compliance with Zimbabwe's local technical regulations and standards, denying entry to goods that fail to meet required benchmarks, thereby protecting consumers and local businesses from economic loss and safety risks.

"The CBCA Programme remains a critical component of the Second Republic's ongoing efforts to ensure that the quality and condition of imported goods meet world class standards," the Ministry's statement emphasized.

Importers and clearing agents are encouraged to engage with any of the six accredited service providers for their pre-shipment verification needs as the programme continues to safeguard Zimbabwe's market and consumers.

Source - NewZiana

