Police launch manhunt for tout accused of raping a minor

News / National

by Staff reporter

Police have launched a manhunt for a tout suspected of raping a 13-year-old Grade 7 pupil at Rezende bus terminus in central Harare earlier this week.National police spokesperson Paul Nyathi confirmed the investigation and search for the suspect. "Along Rezende Street, this 13-year-old minor was on board going home when she was approached by the suspect, who is yet to be identified, and was then abused before the suspect fled the scene," Nyathi said.He assured the public that law enforcement is working tirelessly to bring the perpetrator to justice. "We want to assure the public that it is only a matter of time before the suspect is arrested and the law will take its course without fear or favour," Nyathi added.In a related development, ongoing operations targeting touts have led to the arrest of at least 14,686 individuals nationwide since the start of the year, as police intensify efforts to clamp down on criminal activities associated with informal transport operators.Authorities urge the public to remain vigilant and report any information that could assist in apprehending the suspect.