Dynamos edge Yadah on penalties

News / National

by Staff reporter

Ngoni Stadium, Wednesday Afternoon - Defending champions Dynamos have secured their spot in the first round of the 2025 Chibuku Super Cup after a dramatic 4-3 penalty shootout victory over Yadah in a tense preliminary round clash.The tightly contested match ended 0-0 after regulation time, with neither side able to break the deadlock. The outcome was ultimately decided from the penalty spot, where Dynamos converted four of their five attempts to hold their nerve and keep their hopes alive for a third consecutive Chibuku Super Cup title.Veteran midfielder Denver Mukamba, who recently rejoined Dynamos, was the only player to miss his penalty, with Yadah goalkeeper Godknows Gurure making a crucial save. However, Yadah could not capitalize fully, managing to convert only three penalties.The shootout drama intensified when Yadah's captain Vincent Sango skyed the final penalty over the crossbar, handing the victory to Dynamos. Earlier, Dynamos goalkeeper Tatenda Makoni denied Yadah's Takunda Vareta, adding to the pressure on the visitors.Dynamos' presence in the preliminary round was an unusual sight, a consequence of their disappointing 2025 Premier Soccer League campaign. Nonetheless, Wednesday's victory has set up an exciting first-round encounter against Simba Bhora, scheduled for Sunday at Wadzanayi Stadium in Shamva.Fans will be eagerly watching to see if the defending champions can regain their dominant form and continue their pursuit of another Chibuku Super Cup crown.