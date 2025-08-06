Harare Mayor announces smart water meter rollout

News / National

by Staff reporter

Mayor Jacob Mafume has confirmed that Harare's smart water meter project is underway, with installation expected to be completed by the end of the year despite strong opposition from resident groups.The rollout involves replacing outdated water meters with modern, intelligent devices capable of detecting leaks and improving billing accuracy. So far, 15,000 households have benefited from the pilot phase, with a full city-wide installation now in progress.Speaking on Monday at a Town House meeting, Mafume said the meters, manufactured in China, would soon be imported and installed."By year-end, we expect significant improvements in water billing, availability, and quality, alongside major rehabilitation works at water treatment facilities," he said.The project also includes upgrading infrastructure such as replacing old asbestos and zinc pipes and rehabilitating the Morton Jaffray Waterworks, Harare's main water treatment plant."The necessary infrastructure is now in place, and the first batch of installations will begin shortly, with some work starting in the coming weeks," Mafume added.However, residents associations including the Harare Residents' Trust (HRT) have condemned the proposed pre-paid water meters, calling it an attack on the constitutional right to water."The forced pre-paid meter rollout is shortsighted, ill-advised and reactionary to long-standing challenges affecting water service delivery and billing in local authorities," HRT said.The issue remains contentious, recalling how Bulawayo City Council abandoned a similar pre-paid meter project in 2014 after public protests.Government plans to extend the smart water meter rollout across Zimbabwe, beginning with Harare.Mayor Mafume also warned residents against illegal construction, urging them to secure proper ownership documents before building."We urge people to secure solid ownership documents before starting any construction. This will save them from future pain, tears, and demolitions. Always consult the city council or local district office before building," he said.He cautioned that unauthorized structures often collapse, posing safety risks.In a related statement, Local Government Minister Daniel Garwe called for joint efforts to eliminate land barons exploiting residents through illegal land sales."Council must ignore land barons who use name-dropping tactics to intimidate inspectors," Minister Garwe said."Illegally constructed houses and buildings should be demolished as soon as construction begins."The water meter project marks a significant government push toward modernising water management despite ongoing public resistance and concerns over affordability and access.