2 men arrested for vehicle smuggling near Botswana border

News / National

by Staff reporter

Police in Matabeleland South province have arrested two men and recovered three smuggled vehicles in a late-night operation near the Botswana border.The suspects, Martin Muzamba (45) from Emakhandeni, Bulawayo, and Costa Imbayarwo (25) from Senga, Gweru, were apprehended on August 1 while attempting to smuggle vehicles into Zimbabwe via an unauthorized route. A third suspect involved in the operation remains at large.Provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Chiratidzo Dube, confirmed that an anti-smuggling unit intercepted the vehicles during a motorized patrol along a feeder road connecting Plumtree-Dombodema and Plumtree-Thekwane roads."At around 8 pm, officers on patrol intercepted three Honda Fit vehicles suspected to have been smuggled from Botswana," Inspector Dube said.Muzamba was found driving a blue Honda Fit with Botswana registration number B811 BJL. Inside the vehicle, police discovered Zimbabwean number plates (ADT 3356), a third number plate, two bales, and a welding machine.Imbayarwo was driving a sky-blue Honda Fit displaying Zimbabwean plates (ACW 8266), but with a Botswana third plate on the windshield. The third suspect fled driving a sky-blue Honda Fit bearing Botswana registration B416 BEZ.The two arrested suspects are currently detained at Plumtree Police Station, while the recovered vehicles have been moved to the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) premises at Plumtree Border Post for further investigation and processing.Inspector Dube appealed to the public to assist law enforcement by reporting any smuggling activities."We appeal to communities to work with law enforcement agents to curb cross-border crime," she said, adding that police will intensify border patrols and stop-and-search operations to combat smuggling.