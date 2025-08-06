Bulawayo councillors split over Egodini mall project

News / National

by Staff reporter

City councillors remain deeply divided on how to handle the stalled Egodini Mall redevelopment, as frustrations mount among residents over continued delays and traffic congestion attributed to the failed project.During a heated full council meeting, some councillors pushed to extend the contract with Terracotta Trading (Pvt) Ltd by another 24 months to allow completion. However, others called for outright cancellation of the contract, citing the contractor's incompetence and failure to deliver on commitments.Mayor Councillor David Coltart urged caution, recommending that the matter be referred to the relevant committee for further review before any decision."It's inappropriate to cancel the contract without gathering all the facts. We need to meet the contractor to understand their perspective on the matter," Clr Coltart said.He stressed the importance of hearing both sides before resolving the issue, drawing on his experience as a lawyer.Deputy Mayor Councillor Edwin Ndlovu agreed, warning that premature action could trigger costly legal battles."This is a contractual issue. We would rather engage with the contractor and understand where the problem lies. Let's be practical and logical," Clr Ndlovu stated.The Egodini redevelopment, once hailed as a transformative initiative for Bulawayo, has now become a symbol of stalled progress. Closed in 2016 to make way for a modern shopping complex and integrated bus terminus, the project has barely moved forward in nearly a decade.Only Phase One, a basic taxi rank serving the western suburbs, has been completed. The mall and other key components remain in limbo, drawing criticism from residents, civic groups, and informal traders who blame the delays for worsening city center congestion and disorder.Terracotta was awarded the contract with a bid of nearly US$60 million, far exceeding competing bids of US$30 million and US$3 million. Last month, the contractor shocked the council by proposing to slash its investment to US$10.5 million, triggering alarm among officials.In response to ongoing concerns, the council extended the contract termination notice from mid-June to September 12, 2025, providing more time for negotiations.In a bid to revive the project, Terracotta revealed a partnership with local firm Better Brands Construction, signing a Memorandum of Understanding aimed at facilitating completion.However, city officials have demanded a comprehensive implementation plan from the consortium, including detailed designs, cost estimates, and a performance bond from a reputable local bank. The technical team insists priority be given to anchor shops, food outlets, supermarkets, and the bus rank to stimulate commercial activity and improve commuter flow.Chamber Secretary Mrs Sikhangele Zhou expressed serious concerns about the proposed budget reduction, warning it threatens the quality and original vision of the project.Town Clerk Mr Christopher Dube echoed these sentiments, calling the drastic cut an implicit admission of failure by the contractor.As the debate continues, residents and stakeholders await a clear path forward to end years of uncertainty surrounding the Egodini Mall redevelopment, which remains a key urban development priority for Bulawayo.