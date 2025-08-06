Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe, Rwanda strengthen ties

by Staff reporter
52 secs ago | Views
The third session of the Zimbabwe-Rwanda Joint Permanent Commission on Cooperation (JPCC) concluded yesterday in Kigali with the signing of five Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs), marking a new chapter in bilateral relations.

The agreements cover key sectors including Police Cooperation, Energy, Youth Affairs, Health and Mutual Assistance, and Exchange of Customs Information.

Speaking at the event, Zimbabwe's Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, Professor Amon Murwira, praised the robust and steadily growing relationship between the two countries.

"Our ties have continued to grow from strength to strength since the first JPCC session in 2021," Prof Murwira said. "Frequent high-level engagements demonstrate mutual trust, respect, and strong affinities between our peoples."

Prof Murwira highlighted the progress made across multiple areas of cooperation, particularly in economic partnerships driven by both governments and private sectors.

"Business forums have created vital opportunities for our communities to explore agriculture, agro-processing, tourism, mining, manufacturing, and more," he added.

He pointed out Zimbabwe's rich mineral endowment, noting the country holds 63 listed minerals including world-leading platinum reserves, and expressed optimism for joint ventures in mining exploration, exploitation, validation, and advanced materials manufacturing.

The Minister also praised advances in education collaboration, revealing that the recruitment of Zimbabwean educational personnel to Rwanda is well underway, with potential expansion into scientific, technical, and innovation cooperation.

Zimbabwe is prepared to offer scholarships to Rwandan students, focusing on producing graduates who will drive industrial growth and national development.

Prof Murwira further highlighted achievements under an energy cooperation MoU, citing the completed Harare Pilot Street Lighting Project and ongoing exports of transformers from Zimbabwe to Rwanda.

On trade, he expressed readiness to boost exports of agricultural products such as sugar and blueberries to Rwanda, noting both countries' membership in COMESA and the African Continental Free Trade Area, which provide access to markets of 600 million and 1.4 billion people respectively.

"We plan to establish networks of warehouses in both countries to facilitate smoother trade flows," he said.

Prof Murwira also referenced collaborative efforts between the East African Community and SADC in addressing the root causes of conflict in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.

On multilateral cooperation, Zimbabwe reaffirmed support for Rwanda's candidates in various continental bodies and thanked Rwanda for consistently advocating for the removal of illegal sanctions against Zimbabwe.

Rwanda's Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Ambassador Olivier Nduhungirehe, echoed the sentiments of growing friendship and solidarity between the nations.

"This JPCC meeting is a testament to the visionary leadership of Presidents Paul Kagame and Emmerson Mnangagwa, whose guidance has shaped our strong ties," Ambassador Nduhungirehe said.

He welcomed progress since the last JPCC held in Harare in 2023, highlighting finalized MoUs in youth affairs, police cooperation, health, customs exchange, and the renewed energy cooperation agreement.

The ambassador also noted positive developments in trade, investment, agriculture, correctional services, and tourism, urging sustained momentum in all sectors.

The signing of the five MoUs signals a deepening partnership that aims to leverage each country's strengths to foster sustainable development and prosperity for their peoples.

Source - The Herald

