Man loses more than US$40,000 in broad daylight

News / National

by Staff reporter

A 48-year-old man from Greendale lost a staggering US$40,000 to suspected thieves in Highlands on Tuesday afternoon while he was buying lunch, police have confirmed.The man, identified only as Evans, had parked his vehicle outside a restaurant near a pre-cast wall at around 3pm before heading inside to get food. According to police, he returned over an hour later to find the rear quarter glass of the right passenger window smashed.Upon checking the vehicle, Evans discovered that his Apple MacBook Pro Max laptop and a large sum of cash – totaling US$40,000 – had been stolen.Harare provincial police spokesperson Inspector Luckmore Chakanza confirmed the incident, saying investigations are underway."Police are investigating a theft from car case in Highlands," said Insp Chakanza. "Total value stolen is US$41,000 and nothing was recovered."The theft has raised renewed concerns about the safety of carrying large sums of money and leaving valuables unattended in vehicles, particularly in public spaces.Police have urged members of the public to exercise caution and avoid leaving money or electronics visible in parked cars, as opportunistic criminals continue to target such scenarios.No arrests had been made at the time of reporting.