Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe's brief gold coin revival ends with little impact

by Staff reporter
28 secs ago | Views
Zimbabwe's central bank has ended its short-lived reintroduction of gold coins, citing high demand and rising international prices, but economists say the effort had little macroeconomic effect and offered no real benefit to the majority of citizens.

The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) had in April put back on the market its remaining stock of Mosi-oa-Tunya gold coins, which it stopped minting in 2023. However, by mid-June, the sale was abruptly concluded, marking yet another twist in the country's long-running struggle with currency instability and policy inconsistency.

Despite RBZ Governor John Mushayavanhu touting the coins as an "alternative investment instrument" that saw strong demand, experts argue the short-lived sale was more symbolic than impactful.

"It's just another chapter in Zimbabwe's erratic economic policy playbook," said Ithiel Mavesere, a University of Zimbabwe economist. "These high-value coins were out of reach for the vast majority of Zimbabweans."

The coins were priced from ZiG 9,299.13 (approx. US$347) for a tenth-ounce coin to ZiG 92,991.34 (approx. US$3,470) for a full-ounce. In total, the central bank sold about ZiG 343 million (US$12.8 million) worth of gold coins, with corporations buying 79% and individuals 21%, according to Mushayavanhu.

The central bank said the move was triggered by rising global gold prices and was meant to clear remaining stock, including coins that had been redeemed previously. Mushayavanhu confirmed that no new coins have been minted since April 2024 as the bank prioritises building gold reserves to back the ZiG (Zimbabwe Gold) currency.

He also noted that foreign reserves had grown significantly from US$270 million in April to US$731 million by June, a development he attributed partly to reserve management strategies.

While the coins were initially introduced in 2022 to mop up excess local currency and fight inflation, analysts say their impact was fleeting and inaccessible to the wider population.

"Low-value coins, even as low as US$20, would have been more inclusive," Mavesere said. "As it stands, storing value in a gold coin remains a luxury few can afford."

Lyle Begbie, an economist with Oxford Economics Africa, echoed that sentiment, saying the US$12.8 million in sales represents less than 1% of Zimbabwe's GDP — a "drop in the ocean" in terms of macroeconomic influence.

With over 80% of Zimbabweans active in the informal sector, the gold coins had limited relevance to daily life and commerce.

"There's little appetite or understanding for using gold coins in everyday trade," said Samuel Wadzai, head of Vendors Initiative for Social and Economic Transformation. "Most informal traders still prefer cash — especially U.S. dollars — for convenience and stability."

Prosper Chitambara, a Harare-based economist, noted that Zimbabwe's economy is still heavily dollarized, making tools like gold coins ineffective in restoring monetary confidence.

"People trust the U.S. dollar far more than they do gold coins or the ZiG. The trust deficit is too deep," he said.

On the ground, citizens like Isheanesu Kwenda, a 31-year-old street vendor with a sociology degree, remain skeptical.

"I've heard about the coins, but never seen one," said Kwenda. "I lost more than half my money last year when I was paid in Zimbabwe dollars — I only managed to convert US$1,000 to about US$360. I'll stick with the U.S. dollar."

Kwenda, like many in Zimbabwe's large informal sector, believes economic recovery starts with consistency in government policy.

"People will trust the system again if the government stops making sudden U-turns," he added.

The RBZ insists that gold-backed strategies remain part of its economic toolkit. But with public confidence still low, and structural issues like dollarization and informalisation persisting, economists say Zimbabwe needs more than gold coins to achieve stability.

"Symbolic gestures won't fix structural problems," said Chitambara. "We need inclusive policies, broader trust, and above all, economic consistency."

As the gold coins return to vaults — this time possibly for good — Zimbabweans are once again left watching from the sidelines, waiting for policies that serve more than just the elite.

Source - GPJ

Must Read

Man loses more than US$40,000 in broad daylight

1 min ago | 0 Views

Zimbabwe, Rwanda strengthen ties

4 mins ago | 1 Views

Bulawayo councillors split over Egodini mall project

8 mins ago | 2 Views

Zimbabwe revises upwards agric sector growth to 21.1%

10 mins ago | 1 Views

Harare residents outraged over ban on pre-used clothes sales

12 mins ago | 0 Views

2 men arrested for vehicle smuggling near Botswana border

13 mins ago | 4 Views

Harare Mayor announces smart water meter rollout

16 mins ago | 2 Views

Dynamos edge Yadah on penalties

11 hrs ago | 334 Views

Police launch manhunt for tout accused of raping a minor

11 hrs ago | 336 Views

Zimbabwe govt licences more import assessors

11 hrs ago | 198 Views

Nakamba returns to action at Luton Town

11 hrs ago | 209 Views

Police warn Bulawayo school children against gang fights

11 hrs ago | 208 Views

Fake car parts flood Zimbabwe

11 hrs ago | 351 Views

Plumtree renaming street to reflect Kalanga history

11 hrs ago | 360 Views

MP Bajila intervenes in Mafakela Primary bus levy dispute

11 hrs ago | 164 Views

FC Platinum finally suspends players for match fixing

11 hrs ago | 300 Views

Zinasu slams UZ over deepening academic crisis

11 hrs ago | 71 Views

Mwaruwari distances self from cruise ship scam

11 hrs ago | 252 Views

US$0.597 billion paid by Zimbabwe Treasury unaccounted for

12 hrs ago | 108 Views

Khune, Katsande star at rural Gwanda stadium opening

13 hrs ago | 351 Views

Botswana's health sector hit by severe shortages

15 hrs ago | 376 Views

Zimbabwe Company Director Arrested Over US$6 Million LP Gas Forex Scandal

17 hrs ago | 268 Views

Chombo, Masuka must resign over alleged land reform reversal

17 hrs ago | 485 Views

Mnangagwa govt claims major milestones in housing

17 hrs ago | 120 Views

ZANU-PF propaganda stormtroopers raise alarm over infiltration, impostors

17 hrs ago | 212 Views

Bhila set to light up Bulawayo theatre

17 hrs ago | 62 Views

Busi Ncube set for long-awaited Bulawayo stage comeback

17 hrs ago | 302 Views

FC Platinum in spotlight over match-fixing allegations

19 hrs ago | 386 Views

Police deploy for holidays, warn reckless motorists

19 hrs ago | 150 Views

Bulawayo's deteriorating roads and malfunctioning traffic lights

19 hrs ago | 164 Views

Kaindu set for Dynamos dugout debut

19 hrs ago | 159 Views

Zanu-PF rallies affiliates in push for citizen empowerment

20 hrs ago | 106 Views

No politics for Zimbabwe civil servants

20 hrs ago | 450 Views

Man arrested over spate of robberies, attempted murder

22 hrs ago | 452 Views

Hillside Teachers College calls for applications

23 hrs ago | 673 Views

Retired Judge Cheda to testify in threat-to-kill case

23 hrs ago | 477 Views

US requires Zambia, Malawi citizens to pay up to $15,000 bond for some visitor visas

23 hrs ago | 348 Views

Standoff erupts between Zimpapers board and management

23 hrs ago | 499 Views

6 in 10 Zimbabweans consider leaving the country?

24 hrs ago | 404 Views

Call for ban on touts after rape of Grade 7 learner at rank

24 hrs ago | 501 Views

Families of newly declared heroes to receive flags

24 hrs ago | 305 Views

Zimbabwe sees sharp rise in credit registry inquiries

24 hrs ago | 256 Views

Zimbabwe govt gazettes public service amendment bill

24 hrs ago | 194 Views

ZBC licence Inspector loses cash in office break-In

06 Aug 2025 at 09:06hrs | 372 Views

Cabinet approves agric sector taxes, permits review

06 Aug 2025 at 09:05hrs | 169 Views

Forensic expert links Bulawayo deputy mayor to 'bribery list'

06 Aug 2025 at 09:02hrs | 231 Views

Man rapes, impregnates maid's daughter

06 Aug 2025 at 08:59hrs | 908 Views

Miner kills colleague over noise pollution

06 Aug 2025 at 08:59hrs | 157 Views

Govt faces backlash over night vending, pre-used clothes ban

06 Aug 2025 at 08:58hrs | 180 Views