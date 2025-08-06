Zida launches eRegulations portal

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Zimbabwe Investment Development Agency (Zida) has launched a new digital platform, the eRegulations portal, aimed at reducing bureaucratic red tape and enhancing the quality and ease of doing business for investors.The platform, unveiled in Harare yesterday, is designed to document, organise, and present government regulations and administrative procedures in a clear, step-by-step format. It serves as a centralised digital resource for investors, entrepreneurs, and citizens seeking guidance on investment-related processes across various sectors.Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Dr Martin Rushwaya, who officiated at the launch, described the move as a significant milestone in Zimbabwe's drive to attract and retain investment."This is more than just the activation of a portal—it symbolises a systemic shift in how Zimbabwe engages with investors," said Rushwaya. "Today we operationalise a key lever of national competitiveness and institutional integrity."He said the initiative reflects the government's practical commitment to the "Zimbabwe is open for business" mantra by removing long-standing bottlenecks that have hampered business operations.Rushwaya added that the eRegulations portal is part of a broader reform agenda to modernise public institutions and systems, aligning them with the demands of both local and international investors.The platform is expected to significantly cut down the time and complexity involved in registering companies by creating a one-stop digital hub for key regulatory procedures and investor information.Zida Chief Executive Officer Tafadzwa Chinamo said the portal is a major step toward the development of the "Investor Single Window," an integrated digital platform that will allow businesses to complete all essential registration and licensing tasks efficiently."By methodically reviewing our systems and through collaboration, we aim to reduce costs, eliminate redundancies, and shorten turnaround times," Chinamo said.He added that the platform will improve transparency, predictability, and ease of doing business—key factors for boosting investor confidence.The launch follows growing concerns about Zimbabwe's over-regulated business environment. In last week's Mid-Year Budget and Economic Review, Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube noted that highly regulated environments were penalising compliant businesses while rewarding those that skirt regulations.The eRegulations portal, therefore, is expected to provide clarity and reduce discretion in the application of rules, furthering Zimbabwe's investment facilitation efforts.Zida officials say the platform will be updated continuously and eventually integrated with other government systems as part of the national digital transformation drive.