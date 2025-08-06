Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

NSSA renews pension certificates

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
The National Social Security Authority (NSSA) has announced the commencement of its annual life certificate renewal exercise, urging all pensioners to physically verify their status to ensure continued access to pension benefits.

The exercise began on Monday, August 4, and will run until October 31, 2025, the authority said in a public notice released this week.

"Pensioners should come to NSSA in person with the original and a copy of their national identity card or a valid passport. A driver's licence will not be accepted as proof of identity," the statement read.

The Life Certificate is a critical document issued by NSSA to verify that pensioners are still alive and eligible to continue receiving their monthly payments. The verification process is conducted annually to curb fraud and ensure the integrity of the pension system.

NSSA also made provisions for pensioners who are too ill, bedridden, or severely disabled to travel. In such cases, NSSA officers will conduct home visits, provided the pensioners or their caregivers submit contact addresses and mobile numbers to the nearest NSSA office.

To improve accessibility, NSSA officers will be stationed at POSB, NBS, and ZimPost outlets during pension paydays. The authority added that officers would also cover business centres and growth points on specific dates to be announced in due course.

For pensioners living outside Zimbabwe, NSSA advised that the diaspora life certificate form is available for download from the NSSA website. These pensioners must complete and submit the form as part of their compliance.

NSSA warned that failure to comply with the life certificate renewal requirements would result in the suspension of pension benefits until proper verification is completed.

The annual verification exercise is part of NSSA's broader effort to improve accountability and service delivery in the pension system, which supports thousands of retired Zimbabweans across the country and abroad.

Source - online

Must Read

Machakaire lashes out at 'lazy, rogue' govt officials

2 hrs ago | 173 Views

Hwange Colliery sinks US$3,5m in new Equipment

2 hrs ago | 53 Views

Powertel, Dandemutande 7-year deadlock broken

3 hrs ago | 132 Views

Zimbabwe, China seal US$55m technical cooperation agreement

3 hrs ago | 42 Views

ZICC labels corruption a Human Rights Violation

3 hrs ago | 41 Views

Court reinstates ex-Lobels bread foreman

3 hrs ago | 161 Views

WhatsApp takes down 6.8 million accounts

3 hrs ago | 201 Views

Zida launches eRegulations portal

3 hrs ago | 21 Views

Zimbabwe's brief gold coin revival ends with little impact

3 hrs ago | 60 Views

Man loses more than US$40,000 in broad daylight

3 hrs ago | 273 Views

Zimbabwe, Rwanda strengthen ties

3 hrs ago | 32 Views

Bulawayo councillors split over Egodini mall project

3 hrs ago | 79 Views

Zimbabwe revises upwards agric sector growth to 21.1%

3 hrs ago | 24 Views

Harare residents outraged over ban on pre-used clothes sales

3 hrs ago | 62 Views

2 men arrested for vehicle smuggling near Botswana border

3 hrs ago | 61 Views

Harare Mayor announces smart water meter rollout

3 hrs ago | 25 Views

Dynamos edge Yadah on penalties

14 hrs ago | 381 Views

Police launch manhunt for tout accused of raping a minor

14 hrs ago | 399 Views

Zimbabwe govt licences more import assessors

14 hrs ago | 230 Views

Nakamba returns to action at Luton Town

14 hrs ago | 249 Views

Police warn Bulawayo school children against gang fights

14 hrs ago | 244 Views

Fake car parts flood Zimbabwe

14 hrs ago | 428 Views

Plumtree renaming streets to reflect Kalanga history

14 hrs ago | 442 Views

MP Bajila intervenes in Mafakela Primary bus levy dispute

14 hrs ago | 222 Views

FC Platinum finally suspends players for match fixing

14 hrs ago | 358 Views

Zinasu slams UZ over deepening academic crisis

14 hrs ago | 91 Views

Mwaruwari distances self from cruise ship scam

14 hrs ago | 319 Views

US$0.597 billion paid by Zimbabwe Treasury unaccounted for

15 hrs ago | 145 Views

Khune, Katsande star at rural Gwanda stadium opening

16 hrs ago | 410 Views

Botswana's health sector hit by severe shortages

18 hrs ago | 406 Views

Zimbabwe Company Director Arrested Over US$6 Million LP Gas Forex Scandal

19 hrs ago | 290 Views

Chombo, Masuka must resign over alleged land reform reversal

20 hrs ago | 541 Views

Mnangagwa govt claims major milestones in housing

20 hrs ago | 126 Views

ZANU-PF propaganda stormtroopers raise alarm over infiltration, impostors

20 hrs ago | 223 Views

Bhila set to light up Bulawayo theatre

20 hrs ago | 65 Views

Busi Ncube set for long-awaited Bulawayo stage comeback

20 hrs ago | 333 Views

FC Platinum in spotlight over match-fixing allegations

22 hrs ago | 393 Views

Police deploy for holidays, warn reckless motorists

22 hrs ago | 162 Views

Bulawayo's deteriorating roads and malfunctioning traffic lights

22 hrs ago | 182 Views

Kaindu set for Dynamos dugout debut

22 hrs ago | 168 Views

Zanu-PF rallies affiliates in push for citizen empowerment

23 hrs ago | 110 Views

No politics for Zimbabwe civil servants

23 hrs ago | 467 Views

Man arrested over spate of robberies, attempted murder

06 Aug 2025 at 10:43hrs | 461 Views

Hillside Teachers College calls for applications

06 Aug 2025 at 10:29hrs | 687 Views

Retired Judge Cheda to testify in threat-to-kill case

06 Aug 2025 at 10:23hrs | 488 Views

US requires Zambia, Malawi citizens to pay up to $15,000 bond for some visitor visas

06 Aug 2025 at 10:22hrs | 358 Views

Standoff erupts between Zimpapers board and management

06 Aug 2025 at 09:41hrs | 540 Views

6 in 10 Zimbabweans consider leaving the country?

06 Aug 2025 at 09:21hrs | 430 Views

Call for ban on touts after rape of Grade 7 learner at rank

06 Aug 2025 at 09:18hrs | 507 Views