Hwange Colliery sinks US$3,5m in new Equipment

Hwange Colliery Company Limited (HCCL) has injected over US$3.5 million into the acquisition of new equipment as part of its ongoing modernisation and turnaround strategy aimed at boosting Zimbabwe's energy security and industrial output.The development was announced during a media tour of the coal giant, led by Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Jenfan Muswere.HCCL administrator Munashe Mashava said the company was making significant progress under its recapitalisation programme, with major infrastructure upgrades already underway."We have availed US$3.5 million towards the acquisition of new equipment at HCCL," Mashava said. "The coke oven battery recovery project is 95% complete and we are entering the preheating stage starting Monday, the 15th of August."The preheating phase, he explained, would gradually heat the battery to 1,200 degrees Celsius over a period of 60 to 90 days. Once complete, the facility is expected to enable value-addition processes, including tar and bitumen extraction, gas recovery, and the production of carbon black—a high-value industrial product used in manufacturing.Minister Muswere hailed the progress at HCCL as a testament to the effectiveness of public-private partnerships and aligned the transformation with national goals under Vision 2030 and the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1)."From producing just 500,000 metric tonnes of coal per year before 2017, Hwange Colliery is now delivering over seven million metric tonnes annually," Muswere said.According to Muswere, 50% of the coal produced powers thermal energy generation, while 26% is used in the foundry and metallurgical industries, and 25% supports other industrial and agricultural sectors.He said HCCL's expanded value chain now includes both underground and open-cast mining, processing of coke for steel production, and refurbishment of gas infrastructure for electricity generation through the Zimbabwe Power Company (ZPC)."HCCL's role in producing metallurgical coke is key to Zimbabwe's steel production ambitions. The entire ecosystem now being built around the colliery is a catalyst for national development," Muswere added.Beyond its industrial operations, HCCL is also channelling investments into community welfare initiatives. The company recently procured four dialysis machines and carried out upgrades to several local healthcare facilities to enhance access to medical services.With increased output, ongoing infrastructure development, and strategic reinvestments, HCCL appears to be regaining its status as a cornerstone of Zimbabwe's energy and industrial sectors, while contributing significantly to local employment and social services.