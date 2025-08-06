Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Hwange Colliery sinks US$3,5m in new Equipment

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Hwange Colliery Company Limited (HCCL) has injected over US$3.5 million into the acquisition of new equipment as part of its ongoing modernisation and turnaround strategy aimed at boosting Zimbabwe's energy security and industrial output.

The development was announced during a media tour of the coal giant, led by Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Jenfan Muswere.

HCCL administrator Munashe Mashava said the company was making significant progress under its recapitalisation programme, with major infrastructure upgrades already underway.

"We have availed US$3.5 million towards the acquisition of new equipment at HCCL," Mashava said. "The coke oven battery recovery project is 95% complete and we are entering the preheating stage starting Monday, the 15th of August."

The preheating phase, he explained, would gradually heat the battery to 1,200 degrees Celsius over a period of 60 to 90 days. Once complete, the facility is expected to enable value-addition processes, including tar and bitumen extraction, gas recovery, and the production of carbon black—a high-value industrial product used in manufacturing.

Minister Muswere hailed the progress at HCCL as a testament to the effectiveness of public-private partnerships and aligned the transformation with national goals under Vision 2030 and the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1).

"From producing just 500,000 metric tonnes of coal per year before 2017, Hwange Colliery is now delivering over seven million metric tonnes annually," Muswere said.

According to Muswere, 50% of the coal produced powers thermal energy generation, while 26% is used in the foundry and metallurgical industries, and 25% supports other industrial and agricultural sectors.

He said HCCL's expanded value chain now includes both underground and open-cast mining, processing of coke for steel production, and refurbishment of gas infrastructure for electricity generation through the Zimbabwe Power Company (ZPC).

"HCCL's role in producing metallurgical coke is key to Zimbabwe's steel production ambitions. The entire ecosystem now being built around the colliery is a catalyst for national development," Muswere added.

Beyond its industrial operations, HCCL is also channelling investments into community welfare initiatives. The company recently procured four dialysis machines and carried out upgrades to several local healthcare facilities to enhance access to medical services.

With increased output, ongoing infrastructure development, and strategic reinvestments, HCCL appears to be regaining its status as a cornerstone of Zimbabwe's energy and industrial sectors, while contributing significantly to local employment and social services.

Source - newsday

Must Read

Machakaire lashes out at 'lazy, rogue' govt officials

2 hrs ago | 168 Views

NSSA renews pension certificates

2 hrs ago | 118 Views

Powertel, Dandemutande 7-year deadlock broken

3 hrs ago | 131 Views

Zimbabwe, China seal US$55m technical cooperation agreement

3 hrs ago | 41 Views

ZICC labels corruption a Human Rights Violation

3 hrs ago | 41 Views

Court reinstates ex-Lobels bread foreman

3 hrs ago | 158 Views

WhatsApp takes down 6.8 million accounts

3 hrs ago | 198 Views

Zida launches eRegulations portal

3 hrs ago | 21 Views

Zimbabwe's brief gold coin revival ends with little impact

3 hrs ago | 60 Views

Man loses more than US$40,000 in broad daylight

3 hrs ago | 269 Views

Zimbabwe, Rwanda strengthen ties

3 hrs ago | 32 Views

Bulawayo councillors split over Egodini mall project

3 hrs ago | 78 Views

Zimbabwe revises upwards agric sector growth to 21.1%

3 hrs ago | 23 Views

Harare residents outraged over ban on pre-used clothes sales

3 hrs ago | 62 Views

2 men arrested for vehicle smuggling near Botswana border

3 hrs ago | 61 Views

Harare Mayor announces smart water meter rollout

3 hrs ago | 25 Views

Dynamos edge Yadah on penalties

14 hrs ago | 381 Views

Police launch manhunt for tout accused of raping a minor

14 hrs ago | 398 Views

Zimbabwe govt licences more import assessors

14 hrs ago | 230 Views

Nakamba returns to action at Luton Town

14 hrs ago | 248 Views

Police warn Bulawayo school children against gang fights

14 hrs ago | 244 Views

Fake car parts flood Zimbabwe

14 hrs ago | 426 Views

Plumtree renaming streets to reflect Kalanga history

14 hrs ago | 440 Views

MP Bajila intervenes in Mafakela Primary bus levy dispute

14 hrs ago | 222 Views

FC Platinum finally suspends players for match fixing

14 hrs ago | 358 Views

Zinasu slams UZ over deepening academic crisis

14 hrs ago | 91 Views

Mwaruwari distances self from cruise ship scam

14 hrs ago | 319 Views

US$0.597 billion paid by Zimbabwe Treasury unaccounted for

15 hrs ago | 144 Views

Khune, Katsande star at rural Gwanda stadium opening

16 hrs ago | 410 Views

Botswana's health sector hit by severe shortages

18 hrs ago | 406 Views

Zimbabwe Company Director Arrested Over US$6 Million LP Gas Forex Scandal

19 hrs ago | 289 Views

Chombo, Masuka must resign over alleged land reform reversal

20 hrs ago | 541 Views

Mnangagwa govt claims major milestones in housing

20 hrs ago | 126 Views

ZANU-PF propaganda stormtroopers raise alarm over infiltration, impostors

20 hrs ago | 223 Views

Bhila set to light up Bulawayo theatre

20 hrs ago | 65 Views

Busi Ncube set for long-awaited Bulawayo stage comeback

20 hrs ago | 333 Views

FC Platinum in spotlight over match-fixing allegations

21 hrs ago | 393 Views

Police deploy for holidays, warn reckless motorists

21 hrs ago | 161 Views

Bulawayo's deteriorating roads and malfunctioning traffic lights

22 hrs ago | 182 Views

Kaindu set for Dynamos dugout debut

22 hrs ago | 168 Views

Zanu-PF rallies affiliates in push for citizen empowerment

23 hrs ago | 110 Views

No politics for Zimbabwe civil servants

23 hrs ago | 467 Views

Man arrested over spate of robberies, attempted murder

06 Aug 2025 at 10:43hrs | 461 Views

Hillside Teachers College calls for applications

06 Aug 2025 at 10:29hrs | 687 Views

Retired Judge Cheda to testify in threat-to-kill case

06 Aug 2025 at 10:23hrs | 488 Views

US requires Zambia, Malawi citizens to pay up to $15,000 bond for some visitor visas

06 Aug 2025 at 10:22hrs | 358 Views

Standoff erupts between Zimpapers board and management

06 Aug 2025 at 09:41hrs | 539 Views

6 in 10 Zimbabweans consider leaving the country?

06 Aug 2025 at 09:21hrs | 428 Views

Call for ban on touts after rape of Grade 7 learner at rank

06 Aug 2025 at 09:18hrs | 507 Views