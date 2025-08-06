Machakaire lashes out at 'lazy, rogue' govt officials

News / National

by Staff reporter

Youth Empowerment minister Tinoda Machakaire has launched a blistering attack on corrupt health professionals and underperforming government officials, blaming them for the collapse of Zimbabwe's public health delivery system and other key social services.Speaking during the handover of medical equipment at Chivhu General Hospital on Tuesday, Machakaire did not mince his words as he accused some health workers of sabotaging the public health system by illegally diverting medicines to privately owned pharmacies situated near hospitals."There are corrupt health professionals, who build their pharmacies behind hospitals," Machakaire charged. "If you see a pharmacy behind a hospital, it's likely that the owner works at the nearest hospital."His comments come amid persistent reports of drug shortages and poor service in public hospitals and clinics. Health facilities across the country continue to face chronic underfunding, lack of medicines, and equipment breakdowns—forcing patients to turn to expensive private services.Machakaire vowed to escalate the matter to President Emmerson Mnangagwa."I will bring this to the President's attention, because I stand up for the youths. The nation deserves better," he said.The Youth Empowerment minister further contrasted President Mnangagwa's commitment to rebuilding the nation with the complacency of government appointees and civil servants."The President works diligently, often sleeping late and waking up early, whereas we sleep early and wake up late as if we are the ones who fought for the liberation of this country," Machakaire said. "We are just lazy and we need to correct that. We must be thankful to our President."His remarks stirred national debate, especially after some senior officials attempted to downplay the health crisis. This was despite overwhelming evidence of decaying infrastructure and service backlogs reported by citizens.Shortly after Machakaire's outcry, President Mnangagwa made a surprise visit to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals in Harare, where he was confronted with the dire state of the public facility. The visit reportedly prompted an emergency intervention to refurbish hospitals and replenish drug stocks.Machakaire said it was rogue elements within the system—not the President—who were to blame for the failures."The President wants everyone to live a good life," he said. "We cannot say the President is bad. The blame should be directed to the person who failed to fulfil the instructions given by the President."Health watchdogs have echoed Machakaire's concerns. Community Working Group on Health (CWGH) executive director Itai Rusike said corruption and mismanagement continue to drain the sector of vital resources."Corruption and misuse of resources remain endemic in the health sector, diverting the much-needed resources away from healthcare delivery and reducing patient access to services," Rusike said."Examples include medical staff who divert drugs and spend more time in private practice when they are supposed to be working in public hospitals. This has led to unacceptably long waiting times, poor service delivery, and stock-outs in most healthcare facilities."A series of Auditor-General reports in recent years have laid bare the scale of poor corporate governance and financial mismanagement within the Ministry of Health and Child Care and its affiliated institutions."These need to be addressed as a matter of urgency for universal health coverage and the 2030 goals to be achieved in the country," Rusike added.Zimbabwe's health sector remains heavily reliant on donor funding, with development partners contributing US$95.8 million in the first half of 2025 alone. These funds primarily support HIV and Aids, tuberculosis, and maternal and child health programmes. Experts warn, however, that overdependence on aid undermines sustainability and long-term progress.As frustration mounts among citizens over the state of healthcare, Machakaire's outburst has resonated with a public desperate for reform—raising pressure on authorities to act decisively against corruption and inefficiency in the sector.