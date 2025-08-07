Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Harare Council closes 40 CBD buildings

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
The City of Harare has shut down 40 buildings in the Central Business District (CBD) for being constructed without approved building plans, as part of a broader compliance operation targeting building regulations and business licensing.

In a statement released this week, City of Harare Head of Corporate Communications, Stanley Gama, said the local authority is intensifying its enforcement drive under the ongoing operation dubbed "CBD Order and Restoration," which began on Monday.

Gama urged business owners and property developers to regularise their operations in line with the city's regulatory requirements, warning that non-compliance would not be tolerated.

"As at August 4, 2025, a total of 266 businesses have been closed," he said. "Buildings with arrears stand at 82, while 25 buildings were disconnected from water supplies due to non-payment."

The blitz has also revealed widespread non-compliance in other areas. According to Gama, 246 businesses were found operating without valid licences, and only 226 buildings in the CBD currently have approved building plans.

Fire safety remains another area of concern. The council noted that 85 buildings have expired fire extinguishers, while only 289 have valid fire certification.

Traders operating in affected premises were not allowed to remove their goods, with city officials enforcing the closures to ensure compliance and restore order in the CBD.

The operation marks a renewed effort by the City of Harare to tighten oversight over urban development, improve safety standards, and address long-standing issues around unregulated business activity in the capital.

Source - H-Metro

Must Read

CBZ appoints Mthimukhulu as Managing Director

11 mins ago | 7 Views

Guti's widow visits Mnangagwa

46 mins ago | 31 Views

Chinese firm sues Zimbabwe police boss

59 mins ago | 77 Views

How African dictators are groomed! Akot will be one!

1 hr ago | 64 Views

ZIFA's Amateur Hour: How Magwizi's Leadership is Destroying Zimbabwean Football

1 hr ago | 58 Views

Magoso appointed ZBC Director of news and current affairs

2 hrs ago | 93 Views

Mnangagwa ally disburses nearly US$200K to Zanu-PF affiliates

2 hrs ago | 117 Views

Supermarket selling expired soft drinks

2 hrs ago | 167 Views

US embassy pauses most visa processing in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 251 Views

Councillors jostle for out-of-city conference slots

2 hrs ago | 57 Views

Retailer fined for selling fong kong maize meal

2 hrs ago | 109 Views

Man mourns non-existent baby, nearly buries a doll

2 hrs ago | 201 Views

Former CCC MP jailed

2 hrs ago | 75 Views

Machakaire lashes out at 'lazy, rogue' govt officials

6 hrs ago | 363 Views

Hwange Colliery sinks US$3,5m in new Equipment

6 hrs ago | 121 Views

NSSA renews pension certificates

6 hrs ago | 217 Views

Powertel, Dandemutande 7-year deadlock broken

6 hrs ago | 243 Views

Zimbabwe, China seal US$55m technical cooperation agreement

6 hrs ago | 70 Views

ZICC labels corruption a Human Rights Violation

6 hrs ago | 72 Views

Court reinstates ex-Lobels bread foreman

6 hrs ago | 320 Views

WhatsApp takes down 6.8 million accounts

6 hrs ago | 370 Views

Zida launches eRegulations portal

6 hrs ago | 29 Views

Zimbabwe's brief gold coin revival ends with little impact

6 hrs ago | 96 Views

Man loses more than US$40,000 in broad daylight

6 hrs ago | 501 Views

Zimbabwe, Rwanda strengthen ties

6 hrs ago | 45 Views

Bulawayo councillors split over Egodini mall project

6 hrs ago | 149 Views

Zimbabwe revises upwards agric sector growth to 21.1%

6 hrs ago | 41 Views

Harare residents outraged over ban on pre-used clothes sales

7 hrs ago | 84 Views

2 men arrested for vehicle smuggling near Botswana border

7 hrs ago | 111 Views

Harare Mayor announces smart water meter rollout

7 hrs ago | 51 Views

Dynamos edge Yadah on penalties

17 hrs ago | 425 Views

Police launch manhunt for tout accused of raping a minor

17 hrs ago | 439 Views

Zimbabwe govt licences more import assessors

17 hrs ago | 247 Views

Nakamba returns to action at Luton Town

17 hrs ago | 285 Views

Police warn Bulawayo school children against gang fights

17 hrs ago | 267 Views

Fake car parts flood Zimbabwe

17 hrs ago | 469 Views

Plumtree renaming streets to reflect Kalanga history

17 hrs ago | 498 Views

MP Bajila intervenes in Mafakela Primary bus levy dispute

17 hrs ago | 259 Views

FC Platinum finally suspends players for match fixing

17 hrs ago | 401 Views

Zinasu slams UZ over deepening academic crisis

17 hrs ago | 107 Views

Mwaruwari distances self from cruise ship scam

17 hrs ago | 368 Views

US$0.597 billion paid by Zimbabwe Treasury unaccounted for

18 hrs ago | 157 Views

Khune, Katsande star at rural Gwanda stadium opening

20 hrs ago | 439 Views

Botswana's health sector hit by severe shortages

22 hrs ago | 432 Views

Zimbabwe Company Director Arrested Over US$6 Million LP Gas Forex Scandal

23 hrs ago | 303 Views

Chombo, Masuka must resign over alleged land reform reversal

23 hrs ago | 579 Views

Mnangagwa govt claims major milestones in housing

23 hrs ago | 130 Views

ZANU-PF propaganda stormtroopers raise alarm over infiltration, impostors

23 hrs ago | 233 Views

Bhila set to light up Bulawayo theatre

23 hrs ago | 65 Views