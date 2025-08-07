Harare Council closes 40 CBD buildings

News / National

by Staff reporter

The City of Harare has shut down 40 buildings in the Central Business District (CBD) for being constructed without approved building plans, as part of a broader compliance operation targeting building regulations and business licensing.In a statement released this week, City of Harare Head of Corporate Communications, Stanley Gama, said the local authority is intensifying its enforcement drive under the ongoing operation dubbed "CBD Order and Restoration," which began on Monday.Gama urged business owners and property developers to regularise their operations in line with the city's regulatory requirements, warning that non-compliance would not be tolerated."As at August 4, 2025, a total of 266 businesses have been closed," he said. "Buildings with arrears stand at 82, while 25 buildings were disconnected from water supplies due to non-payment."The blitz has also revealed widespread non-compliance in other areas. According to Gama, 246 businesses were found operating without valid licences, and only 226 buildings in the CBD currently have approved building plans.Fire safety remains another area of concern. The council noted that 85 buildings have expired fire extinguishers, while only 289 have valid fire certification.Traders operating in affected premises were not allowed to remove their goods, with city officials enforcing the closures to ensure compliance and restore order in the CBD.The operation marks a renewed effort by the City of Harare to tighten oversight over urban development, improve safety standards, and address long-standing issues around unregulated business activity in the capital.