Former CCC MP jailed

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Former Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) legislator Obert Manduna has been sentenced to four-and-a-half years in prison after being convicted of fraud involving the bogus sale of a residential stand in Bulawayo's Cowdray Park suburb.

Tredgold Magistrates' Court magistrate Richard Ramaboea delivered the ruling on Wednesday, ordering that six months of the sentence be suspended for five years, provided Manduna does not commit a similar offence within that period. An additional 24 months will be suspended if he restitutes US$5,900 to the victim by October 30, 2025.

The court heard that between October 2020 and February 2022, Manduna misrepresented himself as an agent authorised to sell Stand 7278 Cowdray Park, and duped Sithulisiwe Sibanda of US$5,900. He falsely claimed to have power of attorney from the rightful owner, Benard Mujuru, even though Mujuru had not authorised any sale and the property had already been repossessed by the Bulawayo City Council.

State prosecutor Brenda Nyoni pushed for a custodial sentence, citing the lack of recovery of the stolen funds and Manduna's delay in making restitution. She warned of the potential for reoffending given his continued activity in the construction industry—a concern the court ultimately dismissed. However, she acknowledged that Manduna was "not a danger to society."

In mitigation, Manduna was described as a first-time offender and a man of good character, recognised for his anti-drug advocacy among youth and his involvement in community charities. The court said these factors influenced its decision to offer a sentence that balanced punishment with rehabilitation.

Manduna, who previously represented the Nketa and Emganwini constituencies, was arrested last year at his Ascot residence in Kenilworth Towers. According to investigators from the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC), he had no fixed address and at one point allegedly threatened suicide during the probe.

The case drew additional public interest earlier this year when Provincial Magistrate Eva Matura was placed on remand for allegedly abusing her office by unlawfully authorising Manduna's release from Khami Remand Prison. Despite initially denying him bail on June 25, Matura allegedly arranged his release without a formal court application, bail receipt, or High Court order. She now faces criminal abuse of duty charges and is currently out on $200 bail.

Manduna's sentencing adds to a growing list of former public officials facing legal accountability in Zimbabwe's ongoing anti-corruption drive.

Source - Zimlive

