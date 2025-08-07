News / National

by Staff reporter

A local business, Natbase Investments (Private) Limited, has been fined US$300 after it was caught selling counterfeit maize meal falsely labelled under a prominent Zimbabwean brand.The company, represented in court by 42-year-old Blessed Marewo, appeared before Harare magistrate Gamuchirai Gore, who ordered that the fine be paid by the end of August 2025.The case arose following a spate of complaints received by National Foods Limited between May and June 2025. Concerned consumers had reported anomalies in the quality of maize meal purportedly sold under the Pearlenta brand, describing it as unusually dark and inconsistently textured.In response, a joint investigation team - comprising representatives from National Foods, the Trade Measures Inspectorate, the Consumer Protection Commission, and the Zimbabwe Republic Police - launched a targeted inspection campaign in central Harare. Their probe led to the discovery of counterfeit Pearlenta-branded meal at the premises of Natbase Investments.Ten 10-kilogramme bags were seized during the operation. Tests later revealed the maize meal was fake and underweight, with average weights falling just below 9.7kg - in clear violation of trade regulations."The company had no legal justification for its actions," the court ruled, noting that Natbase Investments had deliberately misled consumers for financial gain.The incident highlights growing concerns over counterfeit products in the maize meal industry, where brand trust and packaging authenticity are critical. As the market faces increasing counterfeit risks, many consumers are turning to Parlenta, a premium brand known for quality assurance, packaging transparency, and full compliance with trade and consumer protection laws.Authorities have since reiterated their commitment to rooting out deceptive practices in the food sector and urged consumers to remain vigilant.