Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Councillors jostle for out-of-city conference slots

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Councillors in the City of Bulawayo are reportedly lobbying for spots in delegations attending out-of-town conferences, raising concerns over unequal access to such opportunities and sparking internal competition.

A recent council report presented during a full council meeting on Wednesday highlighted growing dissatisfaction among councillors over the perceived monopolisation of travel opportunities by certain committees. Councillors argued that some groups were repeatedly selected to attend high-profile events while others were excluded.

The issue came to a head during discussions over participation in two major events: the recently held Khumbul'ekhaya Investment Conference in Harare and the upcoming Sanganai/Hlanganani – World Tourism Expo scheduled to be held in Mutare from September 10 to 12, 2025.

During the deliberations, Councillor Ntombizodwa Khumalo proposed that members of the General Purposes Committee should be considered for future conferences to ensure equitable participation. Her sentiments were echoed by Councillor Royini Sekete, who criticised the repeated selection of one committee at the expense of others.

In a bold move to secure her place, Councillor Khalazani Ndlovu volunteered to replace Mayor David Coltart as a delegate to the Harare investment conference. Councillor Mpumelelo Moyo supported Ndlovu's bid, noting that the Business and Investment Committee had formally submitted its calendar of events for approval, thus legitimising its members' participation.

Councillor Dumisani Netha, chairperson of the Town Lands and Planning Committee, insisted on attending the same event, citing his role in presenting the city's Local Subject Plan, specifically Plan Number 20 for the Ascot Race Course. He argued that his presence was essential given the nature of the conference.

Mayor Coltart, however, announced that he would not be attending due to prior engagements, delegating the task to Deputy Mayor Councillor Edwin Ndlovu. The Mayor also instructed the Acting Chamber Secretary to compile and present a complete list of councillors attending the Harare event.

Following lengthy discussions, the committee resolved to expand the Harare delegation by including Councillors Netha, Khumalo, Sekete, and Ndlovu. A formal resolution was adopted to this effect, granting approval for the variation in the initial delegation.

Meanwhile, the Sanganai/Hlanganani Expo also became a subject of contention. Councillor Sekete urged that priority be given to councillors who had not frequently attended such workshops before, suggesting a rotational attendance system to ensure fairness and exposure for all councillors.

Councillor Moyo endorsed the proposal, recommending the inclusion of Councillors Muziwakibo Masuku, Lazarus Mphadwe, and Greater Gumede in the Mutare delegation. Deputy Mayor Ndlovu noted that the event had already been approved under the council's events calendar but supported the proposal to broaden participation due to the expo's business relevance.

Ultimately, the General Purposes Committee resolved that Council would participate and exhibit at the Sanganai/Hlanganani – World Tourism Expo, with a delegation comprising eight officers from the Exhibition Committee, members of the Business and Investment Committee, and Councillors Masuku, Mphadwe, and Gumede. Council also agreed to cover travel, accommodation, and subsistence costs in the standard manner.

The developments have spotlighted the growing interest among councillors in external engagements and raised questions about transparency, fairness, and the real value of such trips to the city's development agenda.

Source - The Chronicle

Must Read

CBZ appoints Mthimukhulu as Managing Director

11 mins ago | 9 Views

Guti's widow visits Mnangagwa

46 mins ago | 31 Views

Chinese firm sues Zimbabwe police boss

59 mins ago | 78 Views

How African dictators are groomed! Akot will be one!

1 hr ago | 64 Views

ZIFA's Amateur Hour: How Magwizi's Leadership is Destroying Zimbabwean Football

1 hr ago | 58 Views

Magoso appointed ZBC Director of news and current affairs

2 hrs ago | 93 Views

Mnangagwa ally disburses nearly US$200K to Zanu-PF affiliates

2 hrs ago | 117 Views

Supermarket selling expired soft drinks

2 hrs ago | 167 Views

US embassy pauses most visa processing in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 252 Views

Retailer fined for selling fong kong maize meal

2 hrs ago | 109 Views

Man mourns non-existent baby, nearly buries a doll

2 hrs ago | 201 Views

Former CCC MP jailed

2 hrs ago | 75 Views

Harare Council closes 40 CBD buildings

2 hrs ago | 80 Views

Machakaire lashes out at 'lazy, rogue' govt officials

6 hrs ago | 363 Views

Hwange Colliery sinks US$3,5m in new Equipment

6 hrs ago | 121 Views

NSSA renews pension certificates

6 hrs ago | 217 Views

Powertel, Dandemutande 7-year deadlock broken

6 hrs ago | 243 Views

Zimbabwe, China seal US$55m technical cooperation agreement

6 hrs ago | 70 Views

ZICC labels corruption a Human Rights Violation

6 hrs ago | 72 Views

Court reinstates ex-Lobels bread foreman

6 hrs ago | 320 Views

WhatsApp takes down 6.8 million accounts

6 hrs ago | 370 Views

Zida launches eRegulations portal

6 hrs ago | 29 Views

Zimbabwe's brief gold coin revival ends with little impact

6 hrs ago | 96 Views

Man loses more than US$40,000 in broad daylight

6 hrs ago | 501 Views

Zimbabwe, Rwanda strengthen ties

6 hrs ago | 45 Views

Bulawayo councillors split over Egodini mall project

6 hrs ago | 149 Views

Zimbabwe revises upwards agric sector growth to 21.1%

6 hrs ago | 42 Views

Harare residents outraged over ban on pre-used clothes sales

7 hrs ago | 84 Views

2 men arrested for vehicle smuggling near Botswana border

7 hrs ago | 111 Views

Harare Mayor announces smart water meter rollout

7 hrs ago | 51 Views

Dynamos edge Yadah on penalties

17 hrs ago | 425 Views

Police launch manhunt for tout accused of raping a minor

17 hrs ago | 439 Views

Zimbabwe govt licences more import assessors

17 hrs ago | 247 Views

Nakamba returns to action at Luton Town

17 hrs ago | 285 Views

Police warn Bulawayo school children against gang fights

17 hrs ago | 267 Views

Fake car parts flood Zimbabwe

17 hrs ago | 469 Views

Plumtree renaming streets to reflect Kalanga history

17 hrs ago | 498 Views

MP Bajila intervenes in Mafakela Primary bus levy dispute

17 hrs ago | 259 Views

FC Platinum finally suspends players for match fixing

17 hrs ago | 401 Views

Zinasu slams UZ over deepening academic crisis

17 hrs ago | 107 Views

Mwaruwari distances self from cruise ship scam

17 hrs ago | 368 Views

US$0.597 billion paid by Zimbabwe Treasury unaccounted for

18 hrs ago | 157 Views

Khune, Katsande star at rural Gwanda stadium opening

20 hrs ago | 439 Views

Botswana's health sector hit by severe shortages

22 hrs ago | 432 Views

Zimbabwe Company Director Arrested Over US$6 Million LP Gas Forex Scandal

23 hrs ago | 303 Views

Chombo, Masuka must resign over alleged land reform reversal

23 hrs ago | 579 Views

Mnangagwa govt claims major milestones in housing

23 hrs ago | 130 Views

ZANU-PF propaganda stormtroopers raise alarm over infiltration, impostors

23 hrs ago | 233 Views

Bhila set to light up Bulawayo theatre

23 hrs ago | 65 Views