Councillors jostle for out-of-city conference slots

News / National

by Staff reporter

Councillors in the City of Bulawayo are reportedly lobbying for spots in delegations attending out-of-town conferences, raising concerns over unequal access to such opportunities and sparking internal competition.A recent council report presented during a full council meeting on Wednesday highlighted growing dissatisfaction among councillors over the perceived monopolisation of travel opportunities by certain committees. Councillors argued that some groups were repeatedly selected to attend high-profile events while others were excluded.The issue came to a head during discussions over participation in two major events: the recently held Khumbul'ekhaya Investment Conference in Harare and the upcoming Sanganai/Hlanganani – World Tourism Expo scheduled to be held in Mutare from September 10 to 12, 2025.During the deliberations, Councillor Ntombizodwa Khumalo proposed that members of the General Purposes Committee should be considered for future conferences to ensure equitable participation. Her sentiments were echoed by Councillor Royini Sekete, who criticised the repeated selection of one committee at the expense of others.In a bold move to secure her place, Councillor Khalazani Ndlovu volunteered to replace Mayor David Coltart as a delegate to the Harare investment conference. Councillor Mpumelelo Moyo supported Ndlovu's bid, noting that the Business and Investment Committee had formally submitted its calendar of events for approval, thus legitimising its members' participation.Councillor Dumisani Netha, chairperson of the Town Lands and Planning Committee, insisted on attending the same event, citing his role in presenting the city's Local Subject Plan, specifically Plan Number 20 for the Ascot Race Course. He argued that his presence was essential given the nature of the conference.Mayor Coltart, however, announced that he would not be attending due to prior engagements, delegating the task to Deputy Mayor Councillor Edwin Ndlovu. The Mayor also instructed the Acting Chamber Secretary to compile and present a complete list of councillors attending the Harare event.Following lengthy discussions, the committee resolved to expand the Harare delegation by including Councillors Netha, Khumalo, Sekete, and Ndlovu. A formal resolution was adopted to this effect, granting approval for the variation in the initial delegation.Meanwhile, the Sanganai/Hlanganani Expo also became a subject of contention. Councillor Sekete urged that priority be given to councillors who had not frequently attended such workshops before, suggesting a rotational attendance system to ensure fairness and exposure for all councillors.Councillor Moyo endorsed the proposal, recommending the inclusion of Councillors Muziwakibo Masuku, Lazarus Mphadwe, and Greater Gumede in the Mutare delegation. Deputy Mayor Ndlovu noted that the event had already been approved under the council's events calendar but supported the proposal to broaden participation due to the expo's business relevance.Ultimately, the General Purposes Committee resolved that Council would participate and exhibit at the Sanganai/Hlanganani – World Tourism Expo, with a delegation comprising eight officers from the Exhibition Committee, members of the Business and Investment Committee, and Councillors Masuku, Mphadwe, and Gumede. Council also agreed to cover travel, accommodation, and subsistence costs in the standard manner.The developments have spotlighted the growing interest among councillors in external engagements and raised questions about transparency, fairness, and the real value of such trips to the city's development agenda.