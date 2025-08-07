US embassy pauses most visa processing in Zimbabwe

News / National

by Staff reporter

The United States Embassy in Zimbabwe will temporarily pause all routine visa services starting Thursday, according to a memo from the U.S. State Department obtained by Semafor. The suspension affects both immigrant and nonimmigrant visa categories, including tourist (B1/B2), business, student, and exchange visitor visas.While described as a "temporary" measure, the pause is being linked to concerns over visa misuse and overstays by Zimbabwean nationals in the United States.A senior State Department official cited Zimbabwe's B1 and B2 visa overstay rate of 10.57%, translating to 709 individuals who remained in the U.S. beyond the permitted time. Student visa overstays were also highlighted as a rising concern."The Administration is always working to prevent visa overstay and misuse," the official stated, adding that Zimbabwe's lack of agreement to a safe third country or third country national arrangement was another contributing factor. Such agreements allow asylum seekers to have their claims processed in a country they passed through en route to the U.S., rather than in the U.S. itself.To date, only a few African nations — Eswatini, Rwanda, and South Sudan — have publicly agreed to such arrangements, despite pressure from U.S. officials, particularly under the Trump administration, for broader cooperation on deportations of non-national migrants.The embassy clarified that the pause will not affect valid visas already issued. Certain categories, such as official and C-3 diplomatic visas, will continue to be processed.The decision is likely to impact Zimbabweans with plans to study, work, or travel in the United States, and adds a layer of complexity to already strained immigration and diplomatic discussions between the two nations.