Supermarket selling expired soft drinks

News / National

by Staff reporter

Gutai Foods Supermarket, located at Mucheke Business Centre, has been fined US$200 for selling expired beverages following a court ruling by Magistrate Caroline Tafira Nyoni.In addition to the fine, Magistrate Nyoni ordered the destruction of the expired soft drinks that had been used as exhibits during the trial. The ruling follows an inspection conducted on November 6, 2024, by Consumer Protection Commission (CPC) officials Bruce Maravanyika (38) and Robert Kamudavidzo.During their compliance check, the inspectors discovered that Gutai Foods had been displaying soft drinks that expired on October 17, 2024, directly on shelves and within reach of customers. This was found to be a violation of consumer safety provisions outlined in Section 10 (1) and Section 51 (1)(a)(2) of the Consumer Protection Act [Chapter 14:44].In her remarks, Magistrate Nyoni condemned the supermarket's negligence, emphasizing the health risks posed to unsuspecting consumers who may have already ingested the expired products."There are people who have consumed your products and this endangers their health," she said. "It is an expected norm that people continuously check their products. That is why big supermarkets like Pick n Pay and OK will put their products on sale when the expiry date is approaching."State prosecutor Nomunkosi Moyo led the case for the prosecution.The incident highlights ongoing efforts by regulatory authorities to tighten food safety standards and hold retailers accountable for consumer protection violations.