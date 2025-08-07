Mnangagwa ally disburses nearly US$200K to Zanu-PF affiliates

News / National

by Staff reporter

Special Advisor to the President, Dr Paul Tungwarara, has disbursed nearly US$200,000 from the Presidential Revolving Fund to eight Zanu-PF-affiliated groups in Masvingo Province, urging beneficiaries to uphold transparency, accountability, and the spirit of collective empowerment.The disbursement ceremony took place at the Masvingo Provincial Showgrounds, where Tungwarara underscored that the revolving fund is a key part of President Emmerson Mnangagwa's grassroots empowerment initiative aimed at achieving Vision 2030 — Zimbabwe's plan to attain upper middle-income status.Among the beneficiaries, the Children of War Veterans received US$50,000, while other groups including Vapostori for ED, Cross Border Traders for ED, Hairdressers for ED, Vendors for ED, and Boys DzaMdara each received US$20,000. Nurses for ED were also awarded US$20,000, and Pastors for ED received US$10,000."This fund comes from the heart of the President. It is not mine," Tungwarara told the gathering. "I stand before you not as a big man but as a messenger. Don't hate me if you don't get anything. I am just a conduit. Let's not fight each other or tarnish the President's image."He issued a stern warning against abuse of the fund, emphasizing that no affiliation fees should be demanded and that a monitoring committee would be established to ensure proper usage of the money. Tungwarara said the fund is not a handout but a revolving facility that must be repaid — without interest — to allow others to benefit."Our money is not stolen. It doesn't disappear. No excuses will be entertained for missing funds," he declared, stressing that transparency would be enforced through the use of formal bank accounts and that misappropriation would lead to arrests and prosecutions.Tungwarara singled out the Children of War Veterans group for special recognition, relaying a message from President Mnangagwa encouraging them to honour their parents' legacy by playing a meaningful role in national development.To the clergy, Tungwarara challenged the belief that poverty was a prerequisite for piety, stating that pastors and other spiritual leaders also deserved financial empowerment."It is not true that those who are poor deserve heaven, as preached by some. Ministers of the word must also be empowered financially," he said.He also tied the fund to broader government-led economic upliftment programmes, including Village Business Units, which focus on rural development through projects such as fish farming and horticulture. According to Tungwarara, these efforts are crucial to building a self-sustaining economy and ensuring that no community is left behind.The Presidential Revolving Fund has become a key tool in ZANU PF's mobilisation and empowerment strategy. Its continued success, however, will depend on responsible leadership, robust oversight, and sustained political will to drive inclusive economic development at the grassroots level.