Magoso appointed ZBC Director of news and current affairs

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) has announced the appointment of Mr. Effort Magoso as the new Director of News and Current Affairs, effective 1 August 2025.Magoso takes on the critical leadership role after 15 years of distinguished service within the national broadcaster. His journey at ZBC began as a Producer in the Current Affairs Section, followed by a steady rise through key editorial and production roles. He served as Manager – Current Affairs, Acting Manager – TV Productions, and most recently as Manager – TV Bulletins.ZBC hailed his appointment as a strategic move to strengthen the broadcaster's editorial integrity and expand its digital footprint across various content platforms.Magoso holds a Master of Science in Development Studies and a Bachelor of Science Honours degree in Journalism and Media Studies, both from the National University of Science and Technology (NUST). He is currently pursuing PhD studies at the University of Zimbabwe, specialising in media and development communication.His career has been marked by notable accolades, including the HIFC Broadcast Mentor of the Year Award and recognition for Outstanding Road Safety Reportage.In his new capacity, Magoso is expected to play a pivotal role in driving ZBC's transformation agenda by enhancing content quality, deepening audience trust, and positioning the broadcaster as Zimbabwe's most reliable source of news and current affairs.ZBC expressed confidence in his leadership and wished him success in this important role.