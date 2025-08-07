Chinese firm sues Zimbabwe police boss

News / National

by Staff reporter

A Chinese-owned mining firm, Jiayuan Investments, has taken Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) Commissioner-General Shepherd Mutamba to court for contempt, accusing him of defying a High Court order to release mining equipment seized by officers under his command.Mutamba is being sued alongside the Officer Commanding Mashonaland Central Province, where the seizure took place. In court papers, Jiayuan's controller, Nomore Chizutu, submitted an urgent chamber application seeking to hold the police bosses in contempt of court, arguing that they had deliberately ignored a binding court directive.The legal standoff stems from an earlier case in which Jiayuan Investments' representatives were arrested and convicted for unlawful alluvial mining, in violation of section 3(1) of the Environmental Management (Control of Alluvial Mining) (Amendment) Regulations, 2024 (No. 3). During the police investigation, officers seized several pieces of mining equipment, including three excavators, two Howo tipper trucks, a front-end loader, a 1187 5kva generator, a wash plant, and a 73hp water pump.Following a full trial, the miner was on May 29, 2025, convicted and fined US$1,000. The court also ordered Jiayuan to rehabilitate the affected land by July 31, 2025. Crucially, the presiding magistrate instructed the police to release the confiscated equipment to enable the company to carry out the rehabilitation work.However, the police failed to comply with the order, prompting Jiayuan to approach the High Court seeking a writ of mandamus under case number HCH 3222/25. Justice Benjamin Chikowero granted the order on July 8, 2025, in default, compelling the police to release the equipment.Following the court victory, Jiayuan's legal representatives formally notified the police of the ruling, demanding that the equipment be released within 48 hours. When that ultimatum expired without compliance, the company lodged a writ of delivery with the sheriff of the High Court.But when the sheriff attempted to execute the writ at the Mashonaland Central police offices on July 18, he was denied access to the premises."The applicant has suffered large economic losses as a result of the actions of the respondent and is not sure where to turn now, as the respondents keep defying and disrespecting this honourable court," the company's lawyers submitted.The matter remains before the courts, as Jiayuan seeks to hold the police leadership accountable for defying multiple court directives.