Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Guti's widow visits Mnangagwa

by Staff reporter
1 min ago | Views
Apostle Dr Eunor Guti, leader of the Zimbabwe Assemblies of God Africa (ZAOGA) Forward in Faith Ministries International, this afternoon paid a courtesy call on President Emmerson Mnangagwa at State House, where she briefed the Head of State on the church's ongoing development projects.

Central to her update was the church's ambitious plan to construct 200 schools across Zimbabwe, a move aligned with government priorities to expand access to education. Dr Guti expressed the church's continued commitment to supporting national development through tangible contributions in the education sector.

The visit comes amid heightened public interest following Dr Guti's recent refusal of a lavish donation from businessman Wicknell Chivayo, a gesture she declined on moral and spiritual grounds.

Dr Guti made headlines after rejecting an offer of a 2025 Toyota Land Cruiser 300 Series VXR and US$250,000 in cash from Chivayo. The businessman, known for flaunting his wealth and for controversial government-linked contracts, claimed the donation was a tribute to the late Archbishop Ezekiel Guti, founder of ZAOGA and Dr Guti's husband, who passed away in July 2023.

Speaking to her congregation, Apostle Guti explained that she had sought divine guidance and consulted with the church's board before ultimately turning down the offer. She emphasised her commitment to upholding the integrity and legacy of her late husband.

"I said I'm not going to take that money. They better use it somewhere else, but not even on our projects," she said. "I knew I was not going to say yes because my father [her late husband] never walked that way."

Chivayo had publicly announced the intended donation on social media, presenting it as an act of gratitude and spiritual honour. However, the move drew mixed reactions, with many questioning the intent behind such high-value gifts and the ethical implications, especially in light of Chivayo's previous legal and financial controversies.

Dr Guti's principled stand has since been widely praised as a bold affirmation of faith-based leadership and ethical stewardship.

During her meeting with President Mnangagwa, the focus returned to the church's constructive role in national development. The proposed school-building initiative is expected to bolster the country's education infrastructure, particularly in under-served rural areas.

The visit underscored ZAOGA's long-standing relationship with the state and reaffirmed the church's role as a key development partner in Zimbabwe.

Source - byo24news

Must Read

Chinese firm sues Zimbabwe police boss

14 mins ago | 8 Views

How African dictators are groomed! Akot will be one!

37 mins ago | 20 Views

ZIFA's Amateur Hour: How Magwizi's Leadership is Destroying Zimbabwean Football

43 mins ago | 19 Views

Magoso appointed ZBC Director of news and current affairs

1 hr ago | 55 Views

Mnangagwa ally disburses nearly US$200K to Zanu-PF affiliates

1 hr ago | 70 Views

Supermarket selling expired soft drinks

1 hr ago | 96 Views

US embassy pauses most visa processing in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 150 Views

Councillors jostle for out-of-city conference slots

1 hr ago | 29 Views

Retailer fined for selling fong kong maize meal

1 hr ago | 58 Views

Man mourns non-existent baby, nearly buries a doll

1 hr ago | 137 Views

Former CCC MP jailed

2 hrs ago | 46 Views

Harare Council closes 40 CBD buildings

2 hrs ago | 47 Views

Machakaire lashes out at 'lazy, rogue' govt officials

5 hrs ago | 342 Views

Hwange Colliery sinks US$3,5m in new Equipment

5 hrs ago | 118 Views

NSSA renews pension certificates

5 hrs ago | 205 Views

Powertel, Dandemutande 7-year deadlock broken

5 hrs ago | 222 Views

Zimbabwe, China seal US$55m technical cooperation agreement

5 hrs ago | 68 Views

ZICC labels corruption a Human Rights Violation

5 hrs ago | 70 Views

Court reinstates ex-Lobels bread foreman

5 hrs ago | 300 Views

WhatsApp takes down 6.8 million accounts

5 hrs ago | 348 Views

Zida launches eRegulations portal

5 hrs ago | 27 Views

Zimbabwe's brief gold coin revival ends with little impact

6 hrs ago | 92 Views

Man loses more than US$40,000 in broad daylight

6 hrs ago | 471 Views

Zimbabwe, Rwanda strengthen ties

6 hrs ago | 45 Views

Bulawayo councillors split over Egodini mall project

6 hrs ago | 138 Views

Zimbabwe revises upwards agric sector growth to 21.1%

6 hrs ago | 37 Views

Harare residents outraged over ban on pre-used clothes sales

6 hrs ago | 78 Views

2 men arrested for vehicle smuggling near Botswana border

6 hrs ago | 101 Views

Harare Mayor announces smart water meter rollout

6 hrs ago | 49 Views

Dynamos edge Yadah on penalties

16 hrs ago | 418 Views

Police launch manhunt for tout accused of raping a minor

16 hrs ago | 433 Views

Zimbabwe govt licences more import assessors

17 hrs ago | 241 Views

Nakamba returns to action at Luton Town

17 hrs ago | 278 Views

Police warn Bulawayo school children against gang fights

17 hrs ago | 264 Views

Fake car parts flood Zimbabwe

17 hrs ago | 465 Views

Plumtree renaming streets to reflect Kalanga history

17 hrs ago | 491 Views

MP Bajila intervenes in Mafakela Primary bus levy dispute

17 hrs ago | 254 Views

FC Platinum finally suspends players for match fixing

17 hrs ago | 395 Views

Zinasu slams UZ over deepening academic crisis

17 hrs ago | 107 Views

Mwaruwari distances self from cruise ship scam

17 hrs ago | 359 Views

US$0.597 billion paid by Zimbabwe Treasury unaccounted for

17 hrs ago | 155 Views

Khune, Katsande star at rural Gwanda stadium opening

19 hrs ago | 436 Views

Botswana's health sector hit by severe shortages

21 hrs ago | 427 Views

Zimbabwe Company Director Arrested Over US$6 Million LP Gas Forex Scandal

22 hrs ago | 302 Views

Chombo, Masuka must resign over alleged land reform reversal

22 hrs ago | 576 Views

Mnangagwa govt claims major milestones in housing

22 hrs ago | 128 Views

ZANU-PF propaganda stormtroopers raise alarm over infiltration, impostors

22 hrs ago | 231 Views

Bhila set to light up Bulawayo theatre

23 hrs ago | 65 Views

Busi Ncube set for long-awaited Bulawayo stage comeback

23 hrs ago | 359 Views