Guti's widow visits Mnangagwa

News / National

by Staff reporter

Apostle Dr Eunor Guti, leader of the Zimbabwe Assemblies of God Africa (ZAOGA) Forward in Faith Ministries International, this afternoon paid a courtesy call on President Emmerson Mnangagwa at State House, where she briefed the Head of State on the church's ongoing development projects.Central to her update was the church's ambitious plan to construct 200 schools across Zimbabwe, a move aligned with government priorities to expand access to education. Dr Guti expressed the church's continued commitment to supporting national development through tangible contributions in the education sector.The visit comes amid heightened public interest following Dr Guti's recent refusal of a lavish donation from businessman Wicknell Chivayo, a gesture she declined on moral and spiritual grounds.Dr Guti made headlines after rejecting an offer of a 2025 Toyota Land Cruiser 300 Series VXR and US$250,000 in cash from Chivayo. The businessman, known for flaunting his wealth and for controversial government-linked contracts, claimed the donation was a tribute to the late Archbishop Ezekiel Guti, founder of ZAOGA and Dr Guti's husband, who passed away in July 2023.Speaking to her congregation, Apostle Guti explained that she had sought divine guidance and consulted with the church's board before ultimately turning down the offer. She emphasised her commitment to upholding the integrity and legacy of her late husband."I said I'm not going to take that money. They better use it somewhere else, but not even on our projects," she said. "I knew I was not going to say yes because my father [her late husband] never walked that way."Chivayo had publicly announced the intended donation on social media, presenting it as an act of gratitude and spiritual honour. However, the move drew mixed reactions, with many questioning the intent behind such high-value gifts and the ethical implications, especially in light of Chivayo's previous legal and financial controversies.Dr Guti's principled stand has since been widely praised as a bold affirmation of faith-based leadership and ethical stewardship.During her meeting with President Mnangagwa, the focus returned to the church's constructive role in national development. The proposed school-building initiative is expected to bolster the country's education infrastructure, particularly in under-served rural areas.The visit underscored ZAOGA's long-standing relationship with the state and reaffirmed the church's role as a key development partner in Zimbabwe.