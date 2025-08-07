Latest News Editor's Choice


CBZ appoints Mthimukhulu as Managing Director

by Staff reporter
CBZ Bank has appointed Valeta Mthimukhulu as its new Managing Director, marking a new chapter for Zimbabwe's largest financial institution.

Mthimukhulu brings with her over 20 years of executive leadership experience in retail banking, corporate affairs, and strategy. She has served in senior roles at leading regional and international banks, including Barclays Zimbabwe, Standard Chartered, and most recently ABSA Botswana, where she held the position of Retail Banking Director.

A respected figure in the financial services sector, Mthimukhulu spent 19 years at the then Barclays Zimbabwe, rising through the ranks to become the regional head of corporate affairs. Throughout her career, she has led transformative initiatives in operations, digital banking, and customer experience, impacting both local and regional markets.

Known as a values-driven leader and passionate advocate for inclusive finance, Mthimukhulu has built a strong reputation for developing high-performing teams, driving innovation, and unlocking sustainable growth. Her strategic vision and deep industry experience are expected to be instrumental in shaping CBZ Bank's next phase of growth.

Her appointment comes at a time when CBZ Bank is positioning itself for accelerated transformation and increased market leadership. The board expressed confidence that Mthimukhulu's leadership will strengthen the bank's operations and advance its commitment to financial inclusion and innovation.

