Tagwirei not active on social media

News / National

by Staff reporter

Sakunda Holdings has issued a strong public warning regarding a growing number of fake social media accounts impersonating prominent businessman Dr Kudakwashe Tagwirei.In an official statement released this week, the company clarified that Dr Tagwirei is currently not active on any social media platforms, including X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, Instagram, or YouTube. According to Sakunda's Public Relations Department, any pages or accounts claiming to be operated by Dr Tagwirei or speaking on his behalf are "entirely fake.""These pages are being used to spread false information and, in some cases, scam people out of their money," the statement read. "We strongly warn the public not to engage with or trust any of these accounts."Sakunda further revealed that Dr Tagwirei is in the process of setting up official social media profiles, which will be launched soon on various platforms. Once verified and operational, their existence will be formally announced through trusted and official communication channels.In the meantime, the public has been urged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious pages impersonating Dr Tagwirei to the relevant social media platforms for impersonation and fraud."We thank you for your continued support and cooperation as we work to address this matter," said Sakunda, calling for collective action to prevent the spread of misinformation and online scams.The advisory comes amid increased cases of high-profile Zimbabweans being impersonated online, often resulting in financial losses and reputational damage.