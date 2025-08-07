Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe scales up crocodile exports

by Staff reporter
50 mins ago | Views
The Government of Zimbabwe has stepped up efforts to scale up crocodile farming and exports, focusing on Binga District as a key node in its agro-wildlife economy. The move comes amid growing global demand for premium crocodile skins and meat, positioning the country to increase foreign currency earnings and bolster rural livelihoods.

Chief Director of the Directorate of Veterinary Services, Dr Pious Makaya, recently led a strategic tour of the Binga Crocodile Farm to assess its operations and identify areas for growth. The visit was part of a broader initiative to align crocodile farming with Zimbabwe's economic development goals.

In a statement, the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development highlighted the economic potential of crocodile farming. "Facilitating such trade is a core mandate of the Directorate of Veterinary Services," the ministry said, noting that the sector plays a critical role in rural economic stimulation and foreign currency generation.

Dr Makaya's visit was aimed at exploring strategies to expand crocodile production and enhance Zimbabwe's position as a top exporter. Currently, the country's crocodile products are being exported to high-value markets in Europe, Asia, and other global regions.

Binga Crocodile Farm, which is central to these efforts, houses over 600 breeding crocodiles and is the largest employer in the district. According to the farm's company veterinarian, Dr Noble Sakuringwa, crocodile skins are the farm's primary product, while meat serves the domestic market.

"The farm anchors local livelihoods and drives the district's economy," Dr Sakuringwa said, emphasizing the importance of continued support to maintain and expand the operation.

Zimbabwe is already the world's second-largest exporter of Nile crocodile products and holds a 45 percent share of the global Niloticus skin market. In 2023, the country saw a 56 percent surge in crocodile skin exports, rising from US$22 million to US$34 million, supporting an estimated 1,600 direct jobs.

Both government and private stakeholders have committed to further capacitating farms like Binga Crocodile Farm to expand production. The goal is to solidify Zimbabwe's footprint in the lucrative exotic leather industry while leveraging its natural resources to empower local communities.

Source - The Chronicle

Must Read

Zimbabwe to introduce AI at schools

19 mins ago | 4 Views

Zanu-PF warns affiliate organisations

20 mins ago | 4 Views

POSB launches solar, Starlink loan scheme for schools

39 mins ago | 15 Views

Zimbabwe races to implement IMF-backed reforms

48 mins ago | 21 Views

Zimbabwe's tobacco marketing season ends

52 mins ago | 14 Views

Kemi Badenoch is bad enough: Thanks to Socialist East Germany: GDR!

54 mins ago | 22 Views

Bulawayo water crisis now more than a national disaster

1 hr ago | 65 Views

The Power of Mental Transformation: Unlocking Africa's Potential

2 hrs ago | 15 Views

Mwonzora finally weighed and measured

2 hrs ago | 69 Views

CCC is on track: Welshman Ncube is the president

2 hrs ago | 109 Views

Zimbabwean rapper Awa Khiwe marries into Zulu royal heartland

2 hrs ago | 141 Views

Tagwirei not active on social media

2 hrs ago | 113 Views

CBZ appoints Mthimukhulu as Managing Director

3 hrs ago | 199 Views

Guti's widow visits Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 273 Views

Chinese firm sues Zimbabwe police boss

4 hrs ago | 201 Views

How African dictators are groomed! Akot will be one!

4 hrs ago | 139 Views

ZIFA's Amateur Hour: How Magwizi's Leadership is Destroying Zimbabwean Football

4 hrs ago | 104 Views

Magoso appointed ZBC Director of news and current affairs

4 hrs ago | 168 Views

Mnangagwa ally disburses nearly US$200K to Zanu-PF affiliates

5 hrs ago | 207 Views

Supermarket selling expired soft drinks

5 hrs ago | 241 Views

US embassy pauses most visa processing in Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 396 Views

Councillors jostle for out-of-city conference slots

5 hrs ago | 84 Views

Retailer fined for selling fong kong maize meal

5 hrs ago | 182 Views

Man mourns non-existent baby, nearly buries a doll

5 hrs ago | 334 Views

Former CCC MP jailed

5 hrs ago | 114 Views

Harare Council closes 40 CBD buildings

5 hrs ago | 156 Views

Machakaire lashes out at 'lazy, rogue' govt officials

8 hrs ago | 409 Views

Hwange Colliery sinks US$3,5m in new Equipment

8 hrs ago | 127 Views

NSSA renews pension certificates

8 hrs ago | 237 Views

Powertel, Dandemutande 7-year deadlock broken

9 hrs ago | 248 Views

Zimbabwe, China seal US$55m technical cooperation agreement

9 hrs ago | 77 Views

ZICC labels corruption a Human Rights Violation

9 hrs ago | 80 Views

Court reinstates ex-Lobels bread foreman

9 hrs ago | 364 Views

WhatsApp takes down 6.8 million accounts

9 hrs ago | 417 Views

Zida launches eRegulations portal

9 hrs ago | 33 Views

Zimbabwe's brief gold coin revival ends with little impact

9 hrs ago | 120 Views

Man loses more than US$40,000 in broad daylight

9 hrs ago | 564 Views

Zimbabwe, Rwanda strengthen ties

9 hrs ago | 51 Views

Bulawayo councillors split over Egodini mall project

9 hrs ago | 176 Views

Zimbabwe revises upwards agric sector growth to 21.1%

9 hrs ago | 50 Views

Harare residents outraged over ban on pre-used clothes sales

9 hrs ago | 101 Views

2 men arrested for vehicle smuggling near Botswana border

9 hrs ago | 121 Views

Harare Mayor announces smart water meter rollout

9 hrs ago | 54 Views

Dynamos edge Yadah on penalties

20 hrs ago | 438 Views

Police launch manhunt for tout accused of raping a minor

20 hrs ago | 459 Views

Zimbabwe govt licences more import assessors

20 hrs ago | 248 Views

Nakamba returns to action at Luton Town

20 hrs ago | 286 Views

Police warn Bulawayo school children against gang fights

20 hrs ago | 281 Views

Fake car parts flood Zimbabwe

20 hrs ago | 479 Views