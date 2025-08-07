Zimbabwe scales up crocodile exports

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Government of Zimbabwe has stepped up efforts to scale up crocodile farming and exports, focusing on Binga District as a key node in its agro-wildlife economy. The move comes amid growing global demand for premium crocodile skins and meat, positioning the country to increase foreign currency earnings and bolster rural livelihoods.Chief Director of the Directorate of Veterinary Services, Dr Pious Makaya, recently led a strategic tour of the Binga Crocodile Farm to assess its operations and identify areas for growth. The visit was part of a broader initiative to align crocodile farming with Zimbabwe's economic development goals.In a statement, the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development highlighted the economic potential of crocodile farming. "Facilitating such trade is a core mandate of the Directorate of Veterinary Services," the ministry said, noting that the sector plays a critical role in rural economic stimulation and foreign currency generation.Dr Makaya's visit was aimed at exploring strategies to expand crocodile production and enhance Zimbabwe's position as a top exporter. Currently, the country's crocodile products are being exported to high-value markets in Europe, Asia, and other global regions.Binga Crocodile Farm, which is central to these efforts, houses over 600 breeding crocodiles and is the largest employer in the district. According to the farm's company veterinarian, Dr Noble Sakuringwa, crocodile skins are the farm's primary product, while meat serves the domestic market."The farm anchors local livelihoods and drives the district's economy," Dr Sakuringwa said, emphasizing the importance of continued support to maintain and expand the operation.Zimbabwe is already the world's second-largest exporter of Nile crocodile products and holds a 45 percent share of the global Niloticus skin market. In 2023, the country saw a 56 percent surge in crocodile skin exports, rising from US$22 million to US$34 million, supporting an estimated 1,600 direct jobs.Both government and private stakeholders have committed to further capacitating farms like Binga Crocodile Farm to expand production. The goal is to solidify Zimbabwe's footprint in the lucrative exotic leather industry while leveraging its natural resources to empower local communities.