Zanu-PF warns affiliate organisations

by Staff reporter
2 mins ago
Zanu-PF has issued a stern warning to its affiliate organisations, urging them to focus on mobilising new members for the party and refrain from causing divisions within its structures. The warning was delivered by Zanu-PF Harare Provincial Political Commissar, Voyage Dambuza, during a mobilisation interactive meeting with affiliate executive members held in Harare on Wednesday afternoon.

Dambuza emphasised that affiliate organisations must operate within the party's values and ethos, avoiding any actions that could destabilise Zanu-PF's internal harmony.

"We expect affiliates to mobilise new members for the party. Stick to your lane," he said. "You should not be found on the wrong side of the law, otherwise, the party will throw you out. Do not create division among party members."

He further stressed that affiliates should not use their association with Zanu-PF for personal gain, including name-dropping or soliciting money under false pretences.

"Some of the affiliates are using their links with Zanu-PF to solicit money from the public, and some are using their antics for name-dropping," he said. "Those that are not following party rules will be deregistered. We do not want people who create confusion within the party structures."

Dambuza also raised concerns about the proliferation of shadowy groups claiming affiliation to Zanu-PF. He warned that such entities are often being used to infiltrate the party and promote certain politicians for selfish reasons.

"We have some people who are riding on affiliates to sow divisions in Zanu-PF," he said. "As party members, you should be aware of such people. We want unity. We want affiliates who respect party leadership."

He reminded attendees that the party's vision is collective and not centred on individuals seeking personal glory.

"What we want are numbers, not an individual who claims to be a chairman of an organisation without a following," said Dambuza.

Despite the caution, Dambuza reassured affiliates of continued support from the party, in line with President Emmerson Mnangagwa's mantra of "leaving no one and no place behind." He urged patience from those who are yet to benefit from party-empowered programmes, noting that a revolving fund will be made available.

"Those who are yet to get their fair share should remain patient. The President is aware of your plight, hence he will definitely avail the revolving fund to everyone," he said.

The meeting was attended by several Zanu-PF-aligned groups, including BoysDzamdara, Concord Young Women in Business Zimbabwe, Miners for Economic Development, Young Women for Economic Development, and the Harare Youth Transporters Association (Hayta).

The party's leadership continues to emphasise discipline, loyalty, and unity among its supporters and affiliated organisations ahead of key mobilisation drives across the country.

Source - the herald

