Zimbabwe to introduce AI at schools

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Ministry of Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services, in collaboration with the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education, is working on a plan to introduce Artificial Intelligence (AI) learning in Zimbabwean schools.This was announced by ICT Deputy Minister Dingumuzi Phuti during the IndabaX AI Symposium held in Harare on Thursday. The symposium, themed "From Ground to Cloud: Powering Zimbabwe's Future with Innovative AI Applications," focused on AI and trusted cloud infrastructure as key enablers of national development.Deputy Minister Phuti said the government is now prioritising equipping learners with digital skills from an early age, shifting their role from passive users to active developers of technology."We are working with the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education to introduce compulsory training in AI, coding, and robotics from as early as primary school," said Phuti. "The goal is to ensure that Zimbabwean learners are not just consumers but creators of AI-driven solutions."He highlighted that the initiative is part of a broader government strategy to align the nation's education system with global technological trends, ensuring future generations are prepared for the evolving digital economy."In parallel, we are scaling up our free AI and digital skills programs, such as the Government Experience and Exchange Program, which provides Zimbabwean youth with hands-on training in emerging technologies and global best practices," he added.Phuti stressed the urgency of making digital skills a foundational part of national literacy. "In today's world, digital skills are not a luxury - they are literacy. Our goal is to create a populace not just literate in digital skills, but fluent in the language of the future," he said.The AI symposium brought together government officials, academics, tech innovators, and development partners, all focusing on building a technology-driven future for Zimbabwe.